Police accuse local woman of concealing an Indiana man's death

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Jessica L. Merillat on Thursday with felony concealment of a death.

Merillat, 33, Pembroke Township, was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of concealing the death of Jason Brummet, 45, of DeMotte, Ind., according to court documents.

Police are looking for a man who they said was also involved.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Laws said Kankakee County Sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 16000 block of East 2000S Road in Pembroke Township. The visit was the result of Lake County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department contacting the local sheriff’s department about a missing person report.

Authorities were able to track the location of Brummet’s phone to the Pembroke Township residence where Merillat was living, Laws said during Thursday’s bond hearing.

On May 11, deputies went to the trailer. Brummet’s body was found covered by clothing. Laws said it is unknown yet how long Brummet had been dead but said he “had been deceased for some time.”

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said they are awaiting toxicology results before ruling on a cause of death.

Merillat told investigators she had being doing drugs off and on for several days with Brummet and the man police are currently searching for, Laws said.

On one such occasion, Merillat said she and the other man left the trailer and that Brummet had passed out. When they returned later, they found Brummet was not breathing. They covered his body and left the trailer, according to Laws.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Merillat’s bond at $10,000.

Concealment of a death is a low level felony in Illinois. If found guilty on the charge, a person faces a sentence up to three years in prison.