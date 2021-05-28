Local woman kidnapped, held at gunpoint

KANKAKEE — A Wisconsin man was arrested by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Friday following an incident in which a woman was held at gunpoint at a local motel. She was formerly a resident of Kankakee County.

Sheriff’s police charged Danny S. Parnell, 45, of Janesville, Wis., with aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He appeared in Kankakee County Circuit Court Friday for a bond hearing in which Judge Bill Dickenson set his bail at $1 million, saying Parnell posed a threat to the community.

According to a news release from Sheriff Mike Downey, deputies were dispatched to a local motel in the 2700 South block of U.S. Route 45/52 shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on a report of an unlawful restraint/kidnapping. The woman, who was bound at the ankles, was able to escape. She fled to another motel several blocks away where she was able to call 911, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Kankakee Police Department, later located Parnell in the motel room. He was unconscious. It was later determined that Parnell was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Wisconsin, according to the release.

A stolen firearm that police say Parnell fired during the kidnapping and subsequent confinement was recovered at the scene, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

“My heart goes out to the victim in this case, who had a tremendous amount of courage to be able to escape and contact the police,” Downey said in the release.

“I am grateful that our deputies, along with the Kankakee Police Department, were able to work so quickly to peacefully resolve such a dangerous situation and take Parnell into custody without incident.”