I-KAN to host Mobile Museum of Tolerance

KANKAKEE — The Iroquois-Kankakee County Regional Office of Education will host the Mobile Museum of Tolerance, a Simon Wiesenthal Center educational initiative, Tuesday through Friday, June 1-4, with sessions at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. There is no cost to register for this event.

The MMOT is only making 150 stops across Illinois, including the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.

The MMOT seeks to inspire students and adults to stand up against hate and foster positive change in their communities. The purpose of the MMOT is to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds, empowering them to raise their voices and combat anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, hate and intolerance and to promote human dignity.

“The MMOT brings a valuable learning experience to the community,” said I-KAN ROE Regional Superintendent Dr. Gregg Murphy. “We must all learn to recognize and appreciate our differences.”

The state-of-the-art bus is filled with interactive technology, interactive lessons and theater seating to view an educational video. The exterior of the bus shows images of famous human rights leaders throughout history.

MMOT will also feature a new empowerment workshop, Combat Hate!, a dynamic experience that engages those in attendance in critical thinking for decoding and rejecting online hate. The session includes polling, an interactive discussion and fillable activity sheets. The MMOT will equip teachers with follow-up lesson plan material to build on the mobile museum’s key messages.

Interested Educators and community members can register before May 31 at i-kan.org and click on the Calendar of Professional Learning. Registration is requested for the purposes of social distancing. Professional development credit will be issued to educators who register and attend. For more information about the museum, visit mmot.com.