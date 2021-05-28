Hunter takes lead of county Democratic Party

KANKAKEE — To fill the void left by the resignation of Kankakee County Democratic Party chairwoman Gerri Suddeth, former longtime Kankakee alderman Steven Hunter has stepped in.

Hunter, currently a Kankakee County Board member and a former 40-year member of the Kankakee City Council representing the city’s 7th Ward, will serve in the role until at least spring 2022.

Suddeth, of Bourbonnais, is the executive administrative assistant in the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department. She had been the Democratic Party chairwoman since May 2020. Had she completed her term, it would have expired in May 2022.

Suddeth said Wednesday she has stepped away from her party role due to health and family concerns.

“I just don’t have the mental energy to devote to this role at this time,” she said.

Hunter said organizing the party will be his first task and helping put things and people in place for the spring 2022 election will be his main initiative.

A longtime participant in the county party, this will be Hunter’s first stint as its leader.

He noted this role would not have been one he would have pursued, but under the circumstances of Suddeth’s resignation and a void in the leadership post, he stepped forward.

He said bringing the party together under one roof, despite some in-party differences, will be the overarching mission.

“There are certainly competing philosophies and personalities. The big challenge is to bring everyone together and make it a cohesive unit,” he said.

Hunter said another initiative he would like the part to pursue is gaining more Hispanic involvement as that population base continues to grow here.

Hunter was appointed to the Kankakee County Board’s District 17 position in July 2020 to fill the vacancy created by the passing of longtime board member George Washington Jr.

Hunter is not without activities. He was just appointed by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis to be one of four Kankakee representatives to the Kankakee Regional Metropolitan Agency’s board of directors, which oversees the region’s wastewater treatment facility.