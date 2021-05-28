Food delivery company celebrates Kankakee Day

KANKAKEE — June 21 is locally known as Kankakee Day, as Kankakee was officially named county seat on June 21, 1853. In honor of the anniversary, Local Bites Delivery is celebrating all month long.

Each day in June features a different restaurant on Local Bites’ delivery platform, which is available online and as a smartphone app.

On the day a particular restaurant’s logo is displayed, 100 percent of the profit made from orders through Local Bites for that restaurant will go to the Center of Hope food pantry.

On June 21, 100 percent of Local Bites’ profit from all restaurant delivery orders through Local Bites will be donated. This will run every day in June with the exception of Sundays.

Local Bites will be posting reminders and updates throughout the month via Facebook.