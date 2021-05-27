Weathering the storm of service

During World War II in the Pacific you had to battle the Japanese.

You also had to battle the waves, the wind and the weather. All could be just as life threatening.

That was certainly the case for Ed Murray, who just turned 100 in April and lives at Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher. He enlisted in the Navy two weeks after Pearl Harbor, and served throughout the war. He survived five typhoons, including one that swept him overboard on the first day on a new ship, the USS Prometheus, which was trying to ride out the storm.

Murray remembers sitting in his dorm room at Notre Dame University, studying for his finals, on Dec. 7, 1941. He was listening to a Chicago Bears football game on the radio. Bulletins were being broadcast, bringing the news that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor.

Eager to make a difference, Murray called his parents. Home was the ideal Long Island town of Garden City, N.Y. His father told him to come home and something would be worked out.

That something was an enlistment in the Navy. Murray signed up on Dec. 22, 1941, two weeks after Pearl Harbor. He joined up, ironically, on the old battleship USS Illinois, which was then stripped of its outdated superstructure and was docked at Pier 90 in New York Harbor.

Murray was technically 8 pounds overweight.

“We were fighting a war and they might block me because of that?” Murray remembers thinking.

The recruiting officer dismissed the technicality with a wave of his hand.

Murray trained in Chicago, was commissioned as an ensign and assigned to the USS Prometheus in the port of Noumea, New Caledonia, a French colony with a deep-water harbor. A Navy had hurriedly put him on a commercial ship, a 22-day voyage across the Pacific, taking a southerly detour to avoid submarines. There was no military escort at all. Just as the ship neared the harbor, the alarm klaxon went off. Murray remembers six PT (Patrol Torpedo) boats dashing out of the harbor to protect his ship.

“Holy mackerel,” he thought. “They should at least let me get to my ship.”

Once on station, Murray got a thorough tour of the Prometheus, one of the Navy’s more unusual ships — a ship designed to repair other ships. The purpose of the tour was to acquaint Murray with the ship. If the lights went out during an attack, he had to know where he was and what to do.

First of five typhoons

It was his first day on board that, in many ways, was the most harrowing day of his Navy service. The Prometheus, in harbor, was tied to three destroyers and four PT boats as the barometer started to drop, a sign of incoming bad weather.

Murray’s assignment was to use the connecting gangways between ships and explain — to all the ships’ captains — the Prometheus’ plans to ride out the storm. A typhoon was barreling in with roaring winds and rolling waves. The rain was so severe that it stung Murray’s skin. He couldn’t stand up. On his knees, he had to pull himself along by the rope handrail.

A sudden gust swept him overboard. He fell between a destroyer and one of the PT boats. His chance for survival relied on his finding a rope net and pulling himself out of the water. He had the swimming ability and the presence of mind to dive deeper into the water — beneath the treacherous waves. He saved himself.

It was the first of five typhoons Murray would face during the war. There was a time, too, when pulling out of Sydney, Australia, the Prometheus faced 100-foot waves.

Along with the weather, the Prometheus did earn a World War II battle star. The ship took part in the campaigns against Guadalcanal, the Philippines and Okinawa, along with many others.

Another danger was the loading of ammunition. There was a fear of saboteurs. Murray remembers exploding ammunition, with tracers going skyward from other ships. The captain turned to Murray and said, “Only the good Lord knows how scared I am.”

With an astonishing 14 decks and a crew of 1,095 enlisted men and 45 officers, the Prometheus could repair about anything. One of the frequent duties of the crew was to install radar on ships that did not already have it. The ship would serve the repair needs of the 3rd and 5th fleets with the captain reporting directly to Admiral “Bull” Halsey

On the ship, Murray, though young, was given unbelievable authority. After the captain and the executive officer, he was third in charge.

Two proposals

Toward the end of the war, Murray vividly remembers three sequences of events. He proposed to his future wife, Frances Patricia, on the mezzanine of the Hotel Oliver in South Bend. He was a Notre Dame grad. She was from the nearby campus of St. Mary’s. In what would eventually link him to the Kankakee County area, her hometown was Momence.

“You might want to reconsider,” she told him. When he asked why, she told him she wanted 10 boys.

Eventually the couple would have eight children. Five are now deceased, including one who died as an infant.

When he asked her what she might like to do for a honeymoon, she suggested a cruise.

“What do you think I have been doing for the past four years?” he said, referring to the Navy. They went to the Poconos instead.

Back at sea on the Prometheus, there was a rap on the bulkhead by his room.

“The captain wants to see you,” was the message, and he has a “fabulous” offer. The offer, it turned out, was a series of promotions. Murray would be flown to Guam, then to San Francisco, then to Newport, R.I. Ultimately he would enter a two-year course at the Naval Academy. Upon graduation, he would become a captain. He would enter the regular Navy, with early retirement ahead of him at 53.

There was a hitch. He had to make up his mind in two hours. Of course, in those days, there was no way to contact his family or his bride in that time.

“It would have taken a magician,” he said. He got an extension. He could take until 9 a.m. to decide. He tossed and turned all night. Then he finally decided he couldn’t do that to his wife, move her away from her home and create a life of loneliness for her.

He turned the Navy down, even though the captain told him he was “the best Naval Reserve officer he ever met.”

There was one other bittersweet moment, more bitter than sweet. After four years at sea, Murray had been home for all of a half-hour when he heard the bloop of something being pushed through the mail-slot. It was a “greetings from the President” message. He was being recalled to duty and assigned to the USS Laertes. The Navy, it seems, needed experienced officers to ferry American troops home at the end of the war as soon as possible.

Murray reported for duty, but his initial thought was that somebody who had been “sitting on the beach during the war” should have gotten the call — instead of him.

After the war

Murray’s life after the war was quite full, too, though not so threatening. He has made it to 100 years old. Never smoked. He’s had five holes-in-one and shot his age in golf twice, scoring 69 when he was 70. He likes to watch football on television and has written 80 pages of reminiscences that he would like to get typed.

Between the Navy, vacations and travel for business, he’s been in 59 countries.

He was in the insurance business, first joining the firm his father already worked in. Later he would sell Packard automobiles and he very successfully sold residential insurance through savings and loans, operating out of the prestigious Rookery building in Chicago.