Riverside opening new orthopedic & spine facility Tuesday

BOURBONNAIS — Just over a year since breaking ground, Riverside’s brand new Orthopedic and Spine Center will open Tuesday, June 1, on Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. Currently, orthopedic services are available across the parking lot at Riverside Health and Fitness Center.

These services will make the move to the 50,000-square-foot center which has two floors ready for operation. A third floor has been shelled for future expansion.

The facility and services were explained in detail on a recent tour with Todd Johnson, the center’s operations director, Phil Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO, Kyle Benoit, senior vice president and COO, Carl Maronich, marketing director, Matt McBurnie, vice president of institutional advancement, and Bryan Hack, one of 10 physical therapists at the center,

“The whole idea is this ‘under-one-roof’ concept,” Benoit said. “When you have an injury, even concussion-related, you’ll be able to have all of your services within the Riverside continuum and a lot of it really done here at this facility.”

A walk-in clinic is accessible to visitors upon entering the new building.

The clinic is intended to treat sprains/strains, closed fractures, minor dislocations, painful joints, sports injuries, foot and ankle injuries and acute pain.

The new center also features two therapy areas — one for occupational therapy and another for physical therapy and sports training. Along with traditional patients, the latest physical therapy space will offer an opportunity for athletes to return to top form after injury.

“When we talk about sports medicine, that could be anything from an athlete to the ‘weekend warrior’ who is in a softball league,” explained Maronich, who shared that Riverside’s motto with physical therapy is “getting you back to the life you love to live.”

Hack added that the sports medicine physical therapy area isn’t restricted to just sport-related injuries.

“We can treat anybody and everybody,” Hack said. “The musculoskeletal is a huge component of that, but it doesn’t mean it’s isolated just to that.”

With more than 50 exam rooms, the center will serve as a home for Riverside’s Orthopedic, Podiatry and Interventional Pain services. Neurosurgery will also have an established presence in the building to treat and see patients with back and head concerns.

Technology will play a major role at the new center. With three X-ray rooms and a future home for MRI services, patients will be able to see their doctor and get needed imaging in one location. Additionally, with three conference rooms and a computer lab, Riverside staff will have ample space for education and seminars.

Johnson explained that the main conference room will house Riverside’s Total Joint University, which is a monthly seminar that prepares patients for what to expect before, during and after surgery.

“It’s nice to do that ahead of time so the patient doesn’t have to worry when they’re scrambling at the end,” he said. “They may be under pain medications that they aren’t normally on and [this] just makes it a lot easier for that patient.”

<strong>Riverside’s Bourbonnais campus</strong>

Development of the building included extensive work to improve drainage in that specific area. Flooding often occurred in this location, impacting the land and the surrounding neighborhood.

“Three years ago, we’d be standing in Lake Riverside,” said Kambic.

The drainage work allowed for ponds with LED coloring-changing fountains to be installed, as well as extending walking paths around campus. In the future, Riverside plans to add more greenery and flowers to attract not just patients, but community members to using the walkway.

Benoit explained that, not only is the new building equipped with better drainage exciting for Riverside, but it has allowed for Riverside’s Bourbonnais campus to be more accessible for patients and visitors. An internal road now connects Burns Road and Route 45, and patients can get to any building on campus without leaving the internal road.

Back when Riverside broke ground on the project in May 2020, the pandemic caused concern in how best to proceed.

“We had the choice of do we stop building or do we keep pushing forward,” said Kambic. “We decided to go forward because we had the cash reserve for the building, so we moved forward to help the local economy and local contractors.”

He continued by saying, “It was a great decision, because now we’re ahead of the curve. There’s been kind of a pent-up demand for some of these services because some people weren’t getting care during the pandemic, and so we’re really busy with physical therapy, orthopedics and pain management right now. So this is the perfect time for this building.”