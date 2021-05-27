One week in, Shea resigns Kankakee community liaison post

KANKAKEE — One week was all Angela Shea needed to come to realize the city of Kankakee’s community liaison position would ultimately not be a good fit with her.

On Monday, one week after starting the $55,000-a-year position on May 17, Shea turned in her resignation to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

“I realized over the weekend that doing everything I love and turning it into a job, makes it a job,” Shea explained Wednesday morning. “It just wasn’t for me. I didn’t want to hate everything I love.”

Shea said her love for Kankakee has not diminished at all, and she will remain a supporter of the city. But, she said, her role will be unofficial.

“There is no ill will at all. I’m disappointed, but this would not have been for me,” she said.

Curtis said he could not talk specifics of the resignation as it is a personnel matter. He said he will re-evaluate the position.

“I wasn’t prepared for it,” he said of Shea’s decision. “It’s back to the drawing board.”

Shea resigned her position as administrative assistant at Cigna to accept the city job. So, she noted, she’s now unemployed.

“I will still be at all of these city events, just not in an official capacity,” she said.

She noted reflecting on this move over the weekend before informing the mayor.

“I know myself well,” she said. “Over the weekend I was at the farmers’ market and the Rhubarb Festival and I was being congratulated on my new job and I was also getting concerns from people about various things. I began thinking that I wasn’t sure I wanted to do this.

“I was taking something I love — attending these things — and turning it into a job.”

As much as she didn’t want to disappoint Curtis, she knew she had to do what was right by her.

“I guess it’s better to know now,” she said. “It just wasn’t going to be the right fit. It wouldn’t have been good for me.”

Prior to taking the community liaison position, Shea had been a Democratic Party candidate for mayor of Kankakee. She was defeated in the February primary by then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong.

Shortly after the primary loss, she endorsed Curtis, then the Republican Party nominee. This was not Shea’s first venture into the public spotlight. She had served several years on the Kankakee School Board before deciding not to seek re-election in the April election to make a run for the mayor’s office.

