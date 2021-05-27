Memorial Day services in Herscher, Pembroke

On Monday, Memorial Day services will be observed in both Herscher by the American Legion Auxiliary and in Pembroke Township.

Herscher American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Post 795 will be honoring fallen veterans at the following times and cemeteries:

<strong>• 8:30 to 8:55 a.m.:</strong> St. Joseph in Cabery

<strong>• 9 to 9:25 a.m.:</strong> Mount Hope in Cabery

<strong>• 9:30 to 9:55 a.m.:</strong> Eldridgeville

<strong>• 10 to 10:25 a.m.:</strong> Grand Prairie Lutheran (Norwegian)

• <strong>10:30 to 10:55 a.m.:</strong> Trinity

<strong>• 11 to 11:25 a.m.:</strong> Pilot

<strong>• 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.:</strong> Goodrich

<strong>• Noon to 12:25 p.m.:</strong> St. Peter & Paul

<strong>• 12:30 to 12:55 p.m.:</strong> Colman

<strong>• 1 to 1:20 p.m.:</strong> Grand Prairie

Pembroke Township

The Cemetery Committee and the National Association for Black Veterans (NABVETS) are sponsoring a Memorial Day virtual drive-thru viewing. At 10 a.m. Monday, wreaths will be laid at Angel of Peace Cemetery, 13043 E. 2260S Road, Pembroke. The viewing will also be livestreamed on Facebook.