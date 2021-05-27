County reports being in good shape financially

As Kankakee County approaches the final month of operation before receiving property taxes in July, it’s in pretty good shape financially, county officials say.

Steve McCarty, county finance director, reported at Wednesday’s County Board Finance Committee meeting in the administration building that there was positive news on the tax side and a lot of good deposits. In April the county received $482,904 in income tax, which is an increase of $193,569 from the same month in 2020.

“We’re fortunate to get this in a very important cash flow time. It’s nice to have,” McCarty said.

McCarty also said there was a somewhat unexpected increase in personal property replacement tax. The PPRT is revenue collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships and other business entities were taken away.

In May the county received $372,184, a whopping $293,394 more than for the same month in 2020.

“I could not find a number that high in any of the past numbers,” McCarty said. “I’m not sure how to explain that one. It’s in the bank.”

In the cash flow analysis, the county had actual inflows of $3,432,207 for April and actual outflows of $3,962,505, which leaves an ending cash balance of $2,973,775. In May the estimated inflows is $3,212,011 with outflows of $3,803,858 for an ending cash balance of $2,381,928.

The June estimated cash inflows is $2,730,757 and estimated outflows of $3,832,162 for an ending cash balance of $1,289,523. The estimated cash inflows for July are $11,639,496 with cash outflows of $5,510,904 which projects for an ending cash balance of $7,409,115.

“Once that first distribution hits, then we’re not sweating it out as much,” McCarty said. “I’m watching it as close. So we made it through May, and June is the next one. This is just a picture of where we’re at with what we watch on a regular basis.”

County Treasurer Nick Africano reported that property tax bills starting hitting mailboxes this past Monday.

“We’ve had a steady stream of people paying,” he said. “A lot of businesses have paid online, so we had a lot of businesses pay on Monday, which is great. I think maybe near $100,000 on Monday, just online, so that was great. The [due] date is a little extended this year. So you have to June 30 for our first payment due date, which will mean a quick turnaround.”