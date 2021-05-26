Watson's trustee seat opened

BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board seat occupied by Mike Watson for the past six years has been officially declared vacant.

Watson, who was elected the village’s mayor in the April 6 election, will now have the opportunity to seek a replacement on the board, in which there are six trustee seats.

The former mayor pro tem said he has some names of potential replacements in his mind though he did not reveal any.

Watson defeated two other candidates in the municipal election earlier this spring, which was his third attempt to be elected mayor of Bradley. The new board will be sworn into office in June.

Watson has served as mayor pro tem since April 2019 when he was voted to take that role following the resignation of then-Mayor Bruce Adams.