Vaccination, car seat safety at farmers' market

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will be hosting a duo health event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5 at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

There will be a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination site set up for those ages 18 and over. There is no cost, and insurance or registration are not required.

Additionally, there will be free car seat safety checks. Certified car seat safety technicians will provide parents and caregivers with an opportunity to learn about child passenger safety and have their car seats checked for proper use and installation.

Appointments are encouraged, but drive-ups are welcome. Car seat checks take approximately 30 minutes. Car seats will be provided for those in need while supplies last.

To sign up for an appointment, visit <a href="https://www.signupgenius.com/go/KCHDDuoEvent" target="_blank">signupgenius.com/go/KCHDDuoEvent</a>.