Park district releases survey results

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is in the middle of a strategic process of completing a comprehensive plan for its parks and facilities by the Hitchcock Design Group. Part of that process was engaging the community through an online survey.

The survey was available to be taken online for a month, and the survey results were revealed on Monday during the district’s Board of Commissioners meeting at Exploration Station.

The survey, which closed on May 12, collected 544 responses that will help provide information on the planning process, and it allowed participants the opportunity to give input on programs, parks and facilities. There were 23 multiple choice questions with opportunities to add comments after several of the questions.

Andy Howard, a principal with Hitchcock Design Group in Naperville, said the vast majority of the respondents were “very, very satisfied” with the parks and facilities.

“One thing that we heard over and over again, from all the groups is that the community here, the park district and their staff maintain facilities very well,” he said. “Across the board, I mean, it’s 80 percent and above, some even the 89 percent. ... The board, and the direction and Hollice [Clark, executive director] are doing a great job.”

One specific question was: Of the park districts parks and open spaces that you’ve visited, how satisfied are you with each? Perry Farm Park got the highest approval of 89.6 percent, followed by the playground at Recreation Station (88.6 percent), Willowhaven Park and Nature Center (87 percent), Turnberry Park (83.5 percent), the Dog Park at Willowhaven (83.2 percent) and Diamond Point Park (82.8 percent).

Another question asked if you were unsatisfied with one of more parks you visited, what do you feel needs improvement. Several respondents suggested new amenities for the district, with one person each saying: swings and play equipment for young children at Willowhaven, more play activities for children with physical disabilities, more playgrounds in town, more workout stations and a mountain bike park.

Three people responded that their taxes are too high, and they don’t support further spending. One person suggested that Perry Farm be the district’s focus.

Another question asked if there are outdoor recreation opportunities not currently provided that you’d like to see added. Of the 316 people who responded, spray pads and water play was mentioned 47.5 percent of the time, followed by park trails and bike paths (32.3 percent), lawn games (28.8 percent) and pickleball (23.1 percent) to round out the top four.

Respondents also suggested adding ice skating, synthetic turf fields, a swimming pool and basketball courts among various others.

A question on indoor recreation opportunities not currently provided that you’d like to see added, a walking-running track (46.4 percent), aquatics-lap pool-therapy pool (43.7 percent), fitness center (33.8 percent) and rentable rooms (25.9 percent) were the most requested.

Comments for new indoor spaces included suggestions for a climbing wall, indoor playground, dance room, a senior cafe, an indoor garden and an indoor dog park.

Also, 206 responded to the question, do you participate in park district programs or special event in a typical year? Of those, 62.8 percent answered, yes.

“One of the things we heard from the online survey, and we had several with comment boxes, we heard quite a bit where people chose to integrate interest in certain items — pickleball, trails and restrooms showed up quite frequently in the comments,” said Bridget Deatrick, senior associate with Hitchcock. “There’s a whole range of programs with a lot of really creative ideas thrown at us.”

The survey was part of the preliminary strategies stage of the comprehensive plan that’s taking place this month and in June, which also includes meeting with community stakeholders. The next stage is prioritizing preferred strategies in June, and then implementing the master plan in June and July. Completion of the comprehensive plan is set for July-August.

<strong>Question: Of the park districts parks and open spaces that you’ve visited, how satisfied are you with each?</strong>

• Perry Farm Park: 89.6%

• Recreation Station: 88.6%

• Willowhaven Park and Nature Center: 87%

• Turnberry Park: 83.5%

• Dog park at Willowhaven: 83.2%

• Diamond Point Park: 82.8%

<strong>Question: Are there outdoor recreation opportunities not currently provided that you’d like to see added?</strong>

• Spray pads and water play: 47.5%

• Park trails and bike paths: 32.3%

• Lawn games: 28.8%

• Pickleball: 23.1%

Respondents also suggested adding ice skating, synthetic turf fields, a swimming pool and basketball courts among various others.

<strong>Question: Any indoor recreation opportunities not currently provided that you’d like to see added?</strong>

• Walking-running track: 46.4%

• Aquatics-lap, pool-therapy pool: 43.7%

• Fitness center: 33.8%

• Rentable rooms: 25.9%

<strong>Suggestions for new indoor spaces</strong>

• Climbing wall

• Playground

• Dance room

• Senior cafe

• Garden

• Dog park