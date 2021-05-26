Farmers' Market announces summer/fall vendors

KANKAKEE — Starting this weekend, additional vendors will be available at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee. The summer/fall schedule is 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, from May 29 to Oct. 30.

Weekly vendors include Bamboo Island Snack Shack, Bible Babe Crafts and Candles, C-Mac’s Smoothies, Chanticlare Farm, Cindy’s, Cliff’s Natural Pork, Connect Roasters, Cranky Mike’s, Creme of the Crop Food Truck, Donut Foundry/Recharge Coffee, Dr. Becker’s Bites, Farmlander, Good Morning Bakery, Gracie Pie Apothecary, Great American Creations, Hardin’s Family Farm, Heidelberr Farms, John Bailey Honey, Lafevor Farm LLC, Little Angels’ Secret, LoveALatte Coffee, Martinez Tacos, MiaBella’s Inc., Michaela Mantarian Flowers and Events, Nuts To Go Corp, Perkins Farms, Philo Collective, Primordia Foods, Schiel Food Service, Slow Resonance, Sonoma Farm, Spice Done Right, Stamper Cheese Company, The Fancy Frog, The Neighborhood Kitchen and Turtle Acres.

Additionally, ARLOWLINES and Tulip Tree Gardens will be appearing bi-weekly. Appearing occasionally will be Brother George’s BBQ, Ebony Pearls Boutique, Gasca’s Fancy Plants, Generation Son Chronicles, HippieGuy.com, It’s lit candles by tanesha, Lilla Made, Mother Daughter Makes, Natural Formations Jewelry, Rahk Els Crystals, Relax yourself, Social Grazing, Spotted Horse Design Co, Stargirl Designs, The Sugar Farm and Thrive Mushrooms.

Christine Hosek will appear in October only, and the last day for Tasty Tomato Treats is July 31. Follow Kankakee Farmers’ Market on Facebook as vendors will continue to be added throughout the season.

WHAT: Kankakee Farmers' Market summer/fall season

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, from May 29 to Oct. 30

WHERE: 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee