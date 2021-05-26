Bourbonnais VFW placing flags for vets

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais VFW & Auxiliary Post 9961 will be placing flags on the graves of veterans in honor of Memorial Day. At 8 a.m. Thursday, they will start at Maternity Cemetery, 857 La Pointe Drive, Bourbonnais.

When they are finished there, they will travel to All Saints Cemetery, 1839 IL-102, Bourbonnais.

Donald Anderson, commander of the Bourbonnais VFW, shared that the VFW has been participating in flag placing on Memorial Day for about 30 years.

Anderson said that the group will be retrieving flags at 5 p.m. on Memorial Day and are looking for volunteers to assist with the process. For more information on the Bourbonnais VFW, visit its Facebook page or email the group at <a href="mailto:vfwpost9961@aol.com" target="_blank">vfwpost9961@aol.com</a>.