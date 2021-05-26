Bourbonnais schools working out scheduling issues

BOURBONNAIS — Working out start and end times for Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 schools in the 2021-22 school year is proving to be a difficult task — one that school board members said they were not ready to vote on just yet.

Assistant Superintendent James Duggan reviewed multiple scheduling possibilities during a Monday board meeting, noting pros and cons of each option. He also said other suggestions were welcome.

“I totally get the anxiety that this brings on in people,” he said. “It’s significant changes to everyone’s lives … We are continually looking for better ways to do things.”

The already complicated scheduling process is facing more roadblocks in planning for next year.

“Doing nothing is not an option for us,” Superintendent Adam Ehrman said. “The current school schedules cannot be implemented next year the way they are.”

Not only is the district seeking to fix the current system in which buses run late on a daily basis, but it also has to fit common plan time into the schedule, as this is included in the new teachers contract.

Ehrman said the goal is to find the solution that causes the fewest disruptions.

“It’s a math equation of, how can we identify the least impact possible on as many people as possible?” he said.

In the 2019-20 school year, the district had 27 buses and 23 drivers when fully staffed. Most days, the district was running up to six drivers short.

“That meant all sorts of other people were being pulled in from their other duties, maintenance oftentimes or lawnmowing, to drive our buses,” Duggan said. “Or sometimes we were just doubling up and kids were late. It wasn’t working.”

Also in 2019-20, the district had two start times (7:45 and 8:30 a.m.) across its five schools.

Duggan said two start times would not be plausible for the upcoming school year, as it would require running and staffing 28 buses. This is because fourth-graders now attend Liberty, so more students ride the Liberty/Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center bus run, he said.

The extra buses and drivers would cost an additional $200,000 per year, he said. Additionally, there was a safety issue at the Shepard and Shabbona campus when the schools had the same start time.

Parent pick-up traffic would back up 20 cars deep on Route 45, often extending to the corner Walgreens.

“The police department didn’t like it,” Duggan said. “It was hazardous … We could do that, but it’s not a recommendation. It would be chaos on a daily basis.”

Currently, the district has 23 buses and 20 bus drivers, but is usually two drivers short.

“We are doubling up and making due, or people are driving buses when that’s not their intended role,” he said.

The current schedule includes three start times spaced 30 minutes apart, but that window is proving to be too short, Duggan said, adding that 40-minute intervals could be the answer.

Right now, Liberty starts at 7:45 a.m.; BUGC and Shabbona start at 8:15 a.m., and LeVasseur and Shepard start at 8:45 a.m.

Duggan said the district is “hearing complaints every day” about buses being late.

While the district has bus stops, there are many areas in Bourbonnais that do not have sidewalks, he said. Buses pick up some students at their homes.

While adding more stops could shorten routes, there are also safety concerns regarding where students can walk to a stop.

“We have schools that were built on busy streets and in areas that very few students can walk to them,” Duggan said.

Three of the scheduling options included a 9 a.m. start time for some schools, though Duggan noted concerns that the later start would make it difficult for working parents in the mornings.

One option would involve moving to a grade-center model across the district, meaning students in the same grade level all attend the same school.

However, this would be a significant change, Duggan said. It would require an additional school transition for students, while some parents would have to send their children to a different school than anticipated.

The scheduling options also included different possibilities for slating common plan time before or after school, or dividing it up throughout the day.

Duggan pointed out that some teachers said they don’t want common plan time in the mornings right before students arrive, and they would prefer it at one time rather than divided times.

Of six options presented, administrators recommend option 5B.

School hours for students would be 8:10 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. for Shabbona and BUGC, 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for LeVasseur and Shepard, and 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. for Liberty.

All common plan time would be at the beginning or end of the school day with this option. Option 5A would have it all at the end of the day, but it would mean teachers working later at LeVasseur and Shepard.

Some options, including 5A and 5B, would require an agreement with teachers to amend how late into the afternoon their contract says they can work.

Board members tabled the decision and requested a survey of parents to get a more accurate projection on bus ridership next year, in addition to surveying teachers on the 5A & 5B scheduling options and seeking feedback from school administrators.

“It seems like 5B is what makes the most sense,” Vice President Stephan Moulton said. “But I think we need a little bit more information.”