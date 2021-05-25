Marine Brig. Gen. Draude honored as local hero

Ret. Marine Brigadier General Tom Draude is being honored as the first Local Hero at the Kankakee County Museum.

An exhibit honoring the veteran of Vietnam, Desert Storm and Desert Shield will be on display at the museum, located at 801 S. 8th Ave., starting with an opening event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29. Draude will be present for the opening. All are welcome.

The exhibit will remain on display through Veterans Day and is part of the American military history hall at the museum. It will include Draude’s uniforms, as well as some of the mementoes and memorabilia given in his honor over the years. A portion of an interview with Draude will play on a video screen as part of the exhibit.

Veronica Featherston, the museum’s executive director, said honoring Draude was a natural thing to do. Draude’s family had recently brought in many of his awards to the museum. Featherston was impressed.

“He was a good person to start with and it was great to get an oral history from him,” she said.

Draude was born in Kankakee, the son of Hank and Marjorie Draude. His father was a plumber and steamfitter, his mother the tuberculosis nurse for Kankakee County.

Draude has never forgotten his Kankakee roots, which he has always appreciated.

“There are so many good people,” he once said. “There’s something about Midwestern values.”

An early inspiration to join the Marine Corps was the World War II visit of Kankakeean Vernon Butz in his Marine uniform. After graduating from St. Patrick Central High School in Kankakee, Draude was determined to become a Marine officer and got an appointment to Annapolis, which is the service academy for the Corps.

He went on to serve three tours in Vietnam, including one as an adviser to Vietnamese Marines. He was also a platoon and company commander in Vietnam. Among his many awards are two Silver Stars and a Purple Heart, which came as a result of a gunshot wound to the right shoulder on July 15, 1966.

He has described it as a “minor wound,” and stayed with his company in what he said was a “long, exciting evening.”

In 1989, he was appointed brigadier general and served as the assistant commander of the 1st Marine Division during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. During those conflicts, he was in charge of Marine deception operations. Through careful planning, the illusion was created that an amphibious landing, which never took place, would be held. That tied down Iraqi troops and saved allied lives.

Though Draude retired from the Marines in 1993, he has remained active. He worked for the United Service Automobile Association and as the chief executive officer of Marine Corps University. He is an adjunct instructor at the University of South Florida, teaching classes on the Vietnam War as well as reasons for war and U.S. war victories.

Draude is married to Marysandra Campagna, herself a former Marine. Their family has a strong military tradition. Daughter Loree was a Navy carrier pilot who is now an executive coach. Son Patrick is a Navy retiree, having served as a military intelligence officer. He is now a military analyst for the government. Son Ryan is the head of loyalty and digital marketing for Giant Food.

The Draudes have four grandchildren. Draude’s sister, Sharon, lives in Kankakee.

Draude’s honors in Kankakee include being the speaker at the annual One Hundred Club, the guest of honor at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball, named to the Hall of Honor at Bishop McNamara High School and being the hometown hero of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

“I would heartily encourage young men and women to consider serving their country. Not everyone will stay for 30-plus years like I did, but even a few years of serving others and learning accountability and leadership will hold them in good stead,” Draude says, adding that he would love to talk with anyone who has questions about serving.

