Local officials mull where to spend millions in federal stimulus funding

KANKAKEE — Spending some $14.6 million of American Rescue Program money would not be difficult for the city of Kankakee as there are needs nearly everywhere someone may turn their head.

Spending this massive amount of federal funding and making sure it makes an impact and provides a lasting effect will be the difficult task.

The Kankakee city administration began its effort to make sure this once-in-a-lifetime cash infusion will do just that.

And officials from the Kankakee County Board and the Kankakee school district — which are set to receive a combined approximate $41 million of stimulus money — were on hand to see if there are ways their money can be combined with the city’s to provide an even larger impact.

Like all governmental money, there are strings attached. The stimulus money can be used basically in five broad categories which have been connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five are:

<strong>1. Support public health response:</strong> Fund COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare and certain public health and safety staff.

<strong>2. Replace public sector revenue loss:</strong> Use funds to provide governmental services to the extend of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.

<strong>3. Address negative economic impacts:</strong> Respond to economic harms to workers, families, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector.

<strong>4. Premium pay for essential workers:</strong> Offer additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.

<strong>5. Water, sewer and broadband infrastructure:</strong> Make necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water and invest in wastewater and stormwater systems. Provide unserved or under-served locations with new or expanded broadband access.

And time is of the essence. Governmental bodies will have until December 2024 to determine where these monies will be spent. Monies not spent by December 2026 are earmarked for being returned.

The funds have not yet been sent, but government leaders know plans and decisions must be agreed upon and set in place soon rather than later.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis assigned each of the five groups to Kankakee City Council committees so discussions could begin. He said the next committee of the whole is set for 5:30 p.m. June 28.

During Monday’s first meeting there were suggestions of investing money for a skating rink or a bowling alley. One person suggested establishing a location for a boys and girls club.

Curtis said all ideas and suggestions will be explored, but he noted he was most pleased with the concept of local governments working to combine resources.

“We don’t want duplicate spending,” he said.

Curtis suggested the city hire a full-time grant writer. That position has been unfilled for years.

Kankakee Schools Superintendent Genevra Walters offered the city the use of the school district’s grant writer. She explained the district’s writer has so much information already compiled she is able to write complete applications quickly.

Curtis was open to the invitation, noting that move would save the city thousands of dollars and time.

“I believe this time frame is going to go by quickly,” he said, meaning the city needs to hit the ground running. “... We can’t underestimate the time needed to put these plans in place.”

Other suggested uses for stimulus money included public safety needs, more street lighting, bringing in a grocery store to east Kankakee and neighborhood reinvestment in terms of dilapidated housing.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler noted the county has been holding meetings with community stakeholders to learn what they would like as well as what the county board suggests.

Walters noted that perhaps $7 million to $8 million of the district’s funds will be used to upgrade and expand the Kankakee Junior High School cafeteria. To accomplish that need, the school’s student success center [library] and front offices will need work as well.