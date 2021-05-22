Students 'chalk up' with gratitude

ST. ANNE — An unusual school year concluded in an unusual way in St. Anne.

The St. Anne Grade School students celebrated the approaching end of the school year Thursday with “Chalking Up Our Gratitude” which celebrated students’ resilience and positivity during the pandemic.

The school year ends May 27 for grades K-7 and eighth grade graduation was held Thursday. High school graduation was May 16.

Students in all grades worked together to design creations with chalk around the outside of the school.

Drawings lined the sidewalks, parking lot and exterior brick walls of the school. Students created individual designs and worked together on larger-scale drawings, including an American flag that was more than 6 feet in length and 4 feet in height.

“We started the school year asking our students to do things we’ve never had to do — mask up all the time, follow all of our stickers for distancing,” said St. Anne Grade School’s social worker Heather Oosterhoff.

“They’ve done so well, so we wanted to do something at the end of the year to celebrate our gratitude for all the hard everybody’s put in so that we could be in school.”

Oostenhoff noted that, while the school did briefly have to go remote a few times during the year, they have been in-person for the majority of the year.

“It’s because they’ve done a great job following all of the protocols we’ve put out. So this is just a little way to say, ‘Hey, we made it through the school year.’”

School principal Scott Strong was outside with fourth-grade students encouraging artwork displaying positivity. Many of the chalk messages were wishing the eighth graders good luck upon graduation.