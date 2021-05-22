Kankakee seeks priorities for stimulus spending

KANKAKEE — Most communities would consider having $14.6 million laid at their doorstep and not knowing what to do with it a good problem have.

However, the Kankakee City Council will begin holding Committee of the Whole meetings — starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday and continuing each fourth Monday of the month — to develop a plan for how and where the American Rescue Plan money can be and should be used.

The meetings will be held in the Kankakee City Council chambers. The public is invited.

Mayor Chris Curtis said this week that the first meeting will be used to determine in what manner the council wold like to move forward. He said council members could be divided into sub groups.

None of the money earmarked for Kankakee has yet to arrive from the state, but because the money must be spent in a timely manner — no later than Dec. 31, 2024 — it would behoove the council to have a general consensus as to what projects they should tackle.

“We have to be ready,” Curtis said. “We will begin meeting to determine how to brainstorm.”

The money is intended to be used for projects adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic crippled many communities and cost them millions of dollars in lost taxes and incomes.

According to the legislation approving the federal bill, the use criteria is relatively broad. The federal government has stated investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure are encouraged.

The money can be used to start programs to support workers and small businesses. Basically, the use of the money is largely wide, and communities will have to dig into details to learn if a certain project or use is not allowed.