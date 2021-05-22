Businesses shift policies on face masks

With one of the biggest hallmarks of the pandemic — the requirement to wear face masks while in public — going to the wayside, local businesses are following suit by adjusting policies following this latest step toward normalcy.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order earlier this week, which reversed the state’s mask mandate that has been in place since May 2020, now says those fully vaccinated are no longer recommended to “mask up” in most public places.

The executive order also specifies local governments and businesses can continue to implement stricter masking policies than are required by the state.

Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, said it was crucial Pritzker’s order did not require businesses to verify the vaccination status of every customer. At the same time, it allows leeway for establishments to set their own rules.

“I think it was important that they didn’t make us the vaccination police,” he said. “That was important to do because it’s not workable, and they still gave, not just retailers, but businesses the option of requiring face coverings if they want to do so.”

Last weekend, in the time between the CDC changing its guidance Thursday and Pritzker rescinding the state’s mandate Monday, some Illinois retailers faced confrontations from customers, Karr said.

The customers likely did not understand the discrepancy between the updated CDC guidance and the state and store regulations which were still in place, he said.

Going forward, Karr said he believes instances like those will decrease.

“I think that those [stores] who want to enforce it will have a sign up, and I don’t think there will be very many of those,” he said.

<strong>MASK CONFRONTATIONS</strong>

In the beginning of the pandemic, some incidents in response to the mask mandate were more serious, Karr noted.

These included physical confrontations, fights between customers, and even a customer brandishing a knife at a retail employee, he said.

Tensions have been high locally as well.

In August, a <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/crime/police-say-man-pulled-gun-on-three-people-not-wearing-masks/article_84d96e98-e22b-11ea-a534-6f36adbc8693.html" target="_blank">Bourbonnais man was arrested</a> after allegedly pulling a gun on three other customers who did not wear face masks while shopping at the Bourbonnais Jewel-Osco. Police said the man confronted the maskless customers in the parking lot, saying “How would you like to get shot in the head?”

Earlier this month, a Daily Journal reporter witnessed a guest at a major gym chain in Kankakee start a verbal confrontation and shout obscenities at a gym employee who attempted to enforce the gym’s social distancing policy.

“Thankfully, over this weekend, we just had a few verbal confrontations,” Karr assured. “But nonetheless, it demonstrates that we put retailers in harm’s way when we don’t have that kind of enforcement authority. Again, I think the way the governor has gone about aligning with the CDC is a good thing.”

<strong>RELIEF, FINALLY</strong>

Joe Girard, owner of Girard’s Ace Hardware in Bourbonnais, said his store has left mask-wearing up to the discretion of its customers and employees.

He estimates 75 percent or more of customers were wearing masks into the store before this week, even without any nudging. Since the state’s rules changed, more people have been shopping maskless.

“I’m glad to see (the mandate change) because some people are uncomfortable wearing a mask all day long, the employees especially,” he said.

Girard said he encouraged employees to wear masks, but some were reluctant. With staffing troubles during the pandemic, he didn’t want to force the issue.

He noted he has had a “hiring” sign on the door for more than a month and one person has come in to inquire.

“To be honest, it was awful hard just to keep employees during the pandemic, let alone tell them they’ve got to wear masks or they’re going out the door,” he said.

Deemed an essential business, the hardware store has been open full hours throughout the pandemic, he added.

“We never closed one minute,” Girard said.

<strong>1 STEP AT A TIME</strong>

Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinema, which includes the Meadowview and Paramount theaters in Kankakee, said he was “a little caught off guard” by the shift in mask guidance.

“The world is changing extremely quickly,” he said.

Johnson said late this week that the company was in discussions about adjusting its policy to reflect the change in CDC guidance, with plans likely to be finalized next week.

Even with the relaxed requirements for face masks, the theaters will still require them to be worn by employees, he said.

“We don’t want to be the trailblazer on anything,” he said. “We want to follow what’s going on.”

Johnson also noted that the theaters would continue spacing out patrons in every other seat, even if social distancing guidance relaxes in the near future.

“We’re going to take it one step at a time,” he said.

<strong>MAJOR RETAIL SHIFTS</strong>

Most major stores in the area have signs posted confirming changes in mask policies.

ALDI is no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated customers, while fully vaccinated employees will be able to shed their masks May 26.

Other stores like Meijer and Walgreens are taking a similar approach; they are allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop maskless, while employees must continue to wear them for the time being.

Kohl’s is letting go of its mask rules as well, noting that fully vaccinated customers are welcome to shop “with or without a mask” and that the company will “strongly recommend” masks for non-vaccinated customers and employees.

Walmart’s approach is the same, with fully vaccinated customers and employees able to shed their masks while those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to keep them.

Target has also said it will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers and employees, while the non-vaccinated are “strongly recommended” to continue wearing them.

The companies all note that state and local ordinances with stricter mask requirements will be enforced.

<p dir="ltr">These local shoppers shared their thoughts on the new mask policies with the Daily Journal:

<p dir="ltr"><span>"I think it's a good thing; it feels like I can breathe again. There was a </span>little bit where I would have my mask on and it would almost make my anxiety up higher, especially at work."

<p dir="ltr">- Brie Neuman, Bradley

"I think it's a little too soon because not everyone has a vaccine yet."

- Ahmad S., Palos Park

<span> <em>Compiled by Taylor Leddin</em></span>