Kankakee County Speedway's 71st Season Opener revs up tonight

KANKAKEE — Tonight, the 71st Season Opener kicks off Friday Night Racing at the track with the MARS Late Model Series headlining in the $5,000 to win Big Daddy Scrap 40.

Joining the Super Late Models will be the UMP Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Stock Cars and the UMP Factory Stocks.

The Stock Cars will be competing in a special 21-lap tribute race for the late Kory Kohler, who passed away last November at the age of 20 in an auto accident.

The UMP Pro Modifieds and Sport Compacts will have the night off.

Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Kankakee County Speedway is located at<span> 213 W 4000 Rd, Kankakee. </span>

Grandstand admission will be $25 for adults and free for children under 10, while pit admission is $40 for adults. For more information, visit the website <a href="http://kankakeecountyspeedway.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountyspeedway.com</a>.