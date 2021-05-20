One more honor for WWII veteran Ray Olley

MANTENO — To Jojo Sayson, his best friend Ray Olley was a hero. The late Olley did not see himself as a hero.

He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy.

Olley passed away at the age of 97 on July 4, 2020.

“Ray didn’t think he was a hero,” Sayson recalled. “I told him I’m going to make you a hero.”

Sayson is a native of the Philippines and is a lieutenant colonel in the country’s Coast Guard Reserves.

Sayson worked hard and was able to get the Philippine House of Representatives to issue Olley posthumously the country’s WWII Victory Medal and Philippine Liberation Medal and a U.S. Congressional Gold Medal.

“I was part of the Zoom call. It was 2:30 in the morning,” recalled Olley’s oldest child, Cathy Olley Stevens.

“I was in tears. I was really proud.”

On Saturday, at the American Legion Post 755 in Manteno, Sayson will present the medals to five of Olley’s seven children. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

Joining Cathy will be siblings Joanna Roat, Timothy Olley, Kevin Olley and Regina Schildhouse. Raymond Olley Jr. will not be able to attend. Their sister Lorraine Eustice passed away in 2016.

In February 2020, Ray Olley’s wife of 73 years, Mary Jane, passed away.

Olley was one of five brothers who enlisted in various military branches of the U.S. Armed Forces after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He served in the Navy from 1942-46 and saw heavy combat in the Pacific Theatre.

He fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Philippines from Oct. 23-26, 1944.

It’s among the largest naval battles ever fought. Leyte involved nearly 200,000 men and 282 ships fighting in four separate engagements across 100,000 square miles of ocean, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command.

Olley did not forget the people of the Philippines.

In 1988, Olley’s son, Kevin, took him back to the Philippines. Kevin is retired from the U.S. Air Force, having served 30 years, Cathy said.

“One thing Dad was shocked by was that the people were still living in poverty,” Cathy said.

“He didn’t forget about the Filipinos,” Sayson added.

Olley single-handedly raised enough money to build a house in Arteche, Philippines.

There was money left over from the fundraiser. Olley talked to Cathy about giving it to a worthy cause.

Cathy knew of Sayson, having met him while working at the Riverside Health and Fitness Center.

Sayson founded Project Michelangelo Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps empower children and young adults with cancer, life-threatening diseases, disabilities and abuse.

Cathy said the two men became best friends immediately and worked together.

“We were totally best friends,” Sayson said.

Sayson was there on July 4 when Olley passed away.

Cathy said about the time her dad took his last breath, people in the Manteno neighborhood began shooting off fireworks.

“We walked outside and watched them,” Cathy said. “I was, ‘OK, Dad.’”

Cathy said it would be wonderful if her parents were alive and could be part of the ceremony.

“They left quite a legacy.”

What: Medal ceremony for U.S. Navy veteran Ray Olley

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St.