Manteno Chamber awards 3 scholarships

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce has presented three graduating high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships.

The recipients of the Manteno Chamber Scholarships are Edward Horath and Katherine Ott, while Kayla Michalesko was selected for the Kankakee Community College Foundation Scholarship.

Any high school senior that resides in Manteno is eligible to apply for these scholarships.

Criteria for the scholarships include scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education and career goals, participation and leadership in school and community activities, and reputation for good citizenship and moral character, according to the chamber.

Horath, who is known for his love of playing the bagpipes, plans to attend Monmouth College, where he will study accounting.

“One of the things that really hit hard for me was to be as involved as you can be…” Horath said in a news release. “I started joining clubs left and right... I volunteer at the MYSA concession stand, church, and of course, I’m known as the ‘bagpiper.’ I love playing the bagpipes for people because it brings joy.”

Ott, who believes in giving back, plans to attend Santa Clara University, where she will study mechanical engineering.

“From high school courses, personal experiences, extracurricular activities, and volunteering, I have learned the importance of challenging yourself and continuous learning, living safely, using your talents, giving back your time/talents/resources, and the joy of making a positive and meaningful difference in our community and world,” she said in the release.

Michalesko, the recipient of the KCC scholarship, plans to enroll in the college’s nursing program.

“A personal achievement of mine that I am proud of is that I am a member of the National Honor Society... I have had a lot of great opportunities like visiting the Veteran’s Home and running food drives,” she said in the release. “I am very grateful for these opportunities and love being a part of them!”