Kankakee police step up enforcement of ATV, motorcycle operators

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police towed three ATV/motorcycles on Wednesday and issued tickets to the three juvenile operators, according to Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

The tickets issued were for unlawfully operating the unlicensed vehicles on the road, according to police.

Passwater said two of the three operators’ tickets totaled more than $400.

“We’re not going to put up with this,” Passwater said. ”They are going to have to be in compliance with the law.”

Renegade riders of ATVs, dirt bikes and minibikes have been an issue in Kankakee for more than two years and have become a concern in Bradley, Bourbonnais and other parts of Kankakee County.

Operators of the vehicles ride the wrong way on streets, on sidewalks and against traffic, Passwater said.

“They disregard the rules and laws. They don’t care that they are causing safety problems for the public,” Passwater said.

The department will continue its policy of not pursuing these operators for public safety reasons, Passwater said.

“We are using a different strategy and resources,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Passwater said there will be an announcement of new ways to deal with unlawful operators of the vehicles.