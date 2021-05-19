Kankakee School Board hires Works on split vote

KANKAKEE — The hiring of a new assistant principal for Kankakee High School sparked some heated debate from Kankakee School Board members before ultimately being approved by a 4-3 vote during last week’s meeting.

The hire in question was Calvin Works, a former board member whom the district selected to become freshman academy administrator.

Board members Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams, Mary Archie and Barbara Wells voted to approve his hire, while members Christopher Bohlen, Jess Gathing and Deb Johnston voted against it.

Works has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and is currently working on completing an alternative teaching certification program, according to board documents. He will earn a salary of $75,000 per year.

Works is also a former Kankakee School Board member; he was appointed in October 2018 to finish out the term of Karen Johnston, who left the board to take a position as the school district’s transportation director.

In the April 2019 election, Works did not seek a new board term, and the seat was filled by current member Deb Johnston.

After the board decided, also by split 4-3 vote, to remove the hire from the consent agenda, Bohlen explained his concerns for hiring an administrator with no direct certification or experience.

“I respect this person, and I believe there is a place for this person in this school district,” he said. “However, I also believe I want to be a board member at a school district that has standards and sets standards and imposes those standards — which would include the legal standards for administrators — which would be a Type 75 (administrative) certificate, and some experience in the field of education, particularly in teaching.”

Bohlen said that, since an assistant principal is in the position of evaluating and mentoring teachers, this person should have some teaching experience or an administrative certificate.

In response, board president Barbara Wells said that, as a long-term board member, she has seen people with the right certifications accept positions, though they were ultimately not the best for the job.

“I think it would be a mistake for this board to allow the thinking that we are doing something less than the best because of the lack of a certain type of paperwork that is somehow less than the degrees that this gentleman holds,” she said.

Wells also said that the hire was a personnel matter, which should not be discussed in open session.

“Some of the most impactful people in this district have not necessarily been the people with the highest education or degree,” she continued. “And to make that the nail that you want to hang your hat on, and to do this public display, is disappointing, for me, as a board member.”

Bohlen attempted to respond to Wells, but was stopped from doing so when Wells said that she, as board chair, did not recognize him making further comments, due to it being a personnel matter.

Before the hire came to a vote, Bohlen attempted again to respond to Wells’ comment, but Wells did not allow him to do so. He then made a motion to appeal Wells’ decision to deny his comment. This motion failed by 4-3 vote.

Superintendent Genevra Walters explained during the meeting that the district has a waiver with the state which allows for the hire of administrators that do not have a Type 75 administrative certificate.

“It does not lower our expectations or our standards,” Walters said. “It actually gives us more opportunity to hire more people that may have the skills and the capacity to lead, but may have not gone through the process of the licensure.”

King Middle School Principal Shemeka Fountain, a member of the committee that interviewed candidates, spoke to the selection of Works for the position.

“We looked at qualifications, but we also looked at relationships and what he could bring to the students of the district, and the mentorship and the coaching, and just the investment of young people in the community,” she said. “So it was a unanimous decision with our interview team that this was the best candidate after four other candidates that interviewed.”

GROSSI RESIGNS

There will be a number of other administrative changes within the district next school year, including new hires and internal shifts.

Rob Grossi, assistant superintendent for business services, is leaving the district and set to be replaced by Nicole Terrell-Smith, who is currently an assistant superintendent in Hazel Crest School District, on July 1.

Meanwhile, Antoinette Rayburn will be the district’s new director of secondary education and leadership; Millicent Griffin will be the new student support services supervisor at Avis Huff, and Sharon Sykes will be the new 12th grade assistant principal at KHS.

Karen Burns will move from freshmen academy assistant principal at KHS to principal at Kennedy, and Cale Kuester will move from assistant principal at Montessori to principal at Edison. Krystal Clifton, the current fourth-grade gifted teacher at King, will be the district’s new innovation coordinator.

In addition, Edith Bender-Petty will move from KHS assistant principal to the district’s director of bilingual teaching and learning.