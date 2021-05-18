Smith gets city OK for halfway house

KANKAKEE — The site of the former Homestead restaurant in Kankakee will have a much different role within the community.

Kankakeean Jimmy Smith gained the needed conditional use permit for the location as he received the OK to operate a halfway house in a commercially-zoned district from the Kankakee City Council on Monday.

Smith operates the “We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries” with his wife, Darice.

After gaining the 12-0 approval from the council, Smith, the famed Kankakee Westview High School football running back who had a brief National Football League career, estimated it would be about 45 days before the location can begin welcoming and helping get recovering drug abusers back on track to a more productive life.

Smith believes eight to 10 residents will likely to be able to call 1230 S. East Ave., home before the end of the year.

The conditional use permit granted by the council is for only one year. Based on the recommendation from the Kankakee Planning Board, the program and location will be reviewed after a year and then determined if a time extension will be granted.

“I knew this would be approved. This was His doing, not mine,” Smith said in reference to Jesus Christ following the vote.

Smith noted the region has many people in need for assistance with staying on the road to recovery from substance abuse.

“We can’t have enough halfway houses in this town. There are lots of problems here with addiction. This is really needed in our city and our county,” he said.

Numerous people addressed the council in support of the halfway house during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Smith was one of those speakers. He explained his difficulties with drug and alcohol abuse. He talked about how those issues led him to become a three-time felon, as well as living on the streets after his brief NFL career flamed out.

“I stand before you by God’s grace and mercy,” he told the council. “God sent me back here [to Kankakee]. ... I want to give back to Kankakee.”

While the 2nd Ward location is for any man in need, at least eight of the 16 beds will be earmarked for Kankakee County residents.

He previously stated the location will not be a treatment facility, but rather a location where men would gather to discuss their issues and begin their life in recovery. A client would work his way through the program’s four-step process and reside at the location for no more than 12 months.

Those taking part in the halfway house will have already gone through the drug detoxification process. The location will be licensed by the state and residents will pay nominal rent.

He implored the council to support the program he will operate on the city’s south side.

“Generations can be changed by your decision tonight. If you give the opportunity, men and women will change their lives here. I beg of you to please consider letting us help change their lives.”

Following a motion by 2nd Ward Alderman Mike O’Brien and his seatmate, David Baron, the matter was put before the council and ratified.

The shelter will be for men. Smith is hoping to add a women’s component later.

Smith has already been operating a thrift store and church in the building. He noted interior remodeling for the men’s shelter will progress rapidly.

Smith purchased the location through the ministry in November 2020 from Kankakee businessman Steve Emme.

After being a staple of the dining community for generations, the Homestead location had not been serving diners since it was vacated in June 2018 by the last business which tried to operate there.