Midewin celebrates 25 years of prairie restoration

Celebrate 25 years of prairie restoration with Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie partners on World Bee Day, May 20.

At 6 p.m., Midewin NTP Archaeologist and Tribal Liaison Joe Wheeler will moderate a panel discussion of some of the USDA FS partners in shared stewardship. The panel, “The Next 25 Years: Engaging The Next Generation,” will look back on the first 25 years of prairie restoration at Midewin NTP and look ahead at the next quarter-century.

To register for the virtual panel, visit <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3bdauwtv" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3bdauwtv</a>.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that one out of every three bites of food in the United States depends on bees and other pollinators. In the past 50 years, numbers of bees are on the decline because of a variety of reasons.

American Wetlands Month is an important time to look back at the prairie restoration work that volunteers, partners and staff have accomplished in the past 25 years to increase wetlands and other natural habitat for native Illinois prairie species at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

Beneath the grassy ground at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, there are miles and miles of drain tiles-pipes that carry excess water off the land and make it dry enough for farming. To restore native Illinois prairie, drain tiles are being removed so that water can again flow naturally.

In 2019 alone, more than two miles of these tiles were removed through agreements between the USDA Forest Service and multiple restoration partners. More tiles will be removed in the future to restore the hydrologic character of the land so that wetlands can develop, increase and improve natural habitat for a wide variety of native Illinois prairie species, including bees and other pollinators.