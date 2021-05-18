Emling, Uplifted Bistro owner, facing trial

BRADLEY — The co-owner of the recently-opened Uplifted Bistro in Bradley is facing a Class 1 felony charge in connection with the February 2019 fire at Adventure Christian Church in Bradley.

The Daily Journal’s “Heard on the Street” business column in Monday’s publication highlighted the new establishment operated by Adam and Rebecca Emling.

However, shortly after the story was published on the Journal’s website and Facebook page, comments were made relating to a February 2019 incident involving Emling.

In the alleged incident, Emling, who was the church’s director of ministry operations, was charged with three offenses.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 of damage to the church.

Emling had been arrested and charged with the crime about a month after the incident.

In the March 2019 story regarding Emling’s arrest, Bradley Fire investigators reported Emling admitted to being at the church prior to the fire being discovered, starting the fire inside the church and later deleting video evidence from the church video recording system.

The matter is set to go before a jury on Oct. 25 in the courtroom on Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, who is the lead prosecutor for this matter, said Emling is facing a Class 1 felony of arson to a place of worship.

When Emling was contacted by the Journal on Monday afternoon after comments regarding the Adventure Church matter began being posted, Emling said the legal matter had been resolved in court.

“All charges are dropped,” he said.

Rowe, however, said that statement is incorrect. He said an Oct. 15 pre-trial hearing before Bradshaw-Elliott is on the court calendar.

“This case has not been resolved,” Rowe said later Monday afternoon.

Brian Hiatt, an attorney representing Emling, was contacted late Monday afternoon by the Journal, but declined comment.