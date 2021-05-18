Curtis, 3 others join KRMA board

KANKAKEE — There will be plenty of new faces when the board which oversees the regional wastewater treatment plant convenes May 25.

The Kankakee City Council approved four new board members as the city’s representatives to the seven-member Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency board.

New Mayor Chris Curtis was approved by the council along with 4th Ward Alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson, 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga and former longtime city council member and current Kankakee County Board members Steven Hunter.

Hunter had previously served on the KRMA board under former Kankakee mayors Donald Green and Nina Epstein.

The appointments were approved by an 8-4 vote, with Curtis casting a vote on the three other appointments.

Voting against the appointments were Michael Prude and Cherry Malone Marshall, both D-1; Carmen Lewis, D-5; and Mike Cobbs, D-6. While they did not state why they cast votes against the appointments, it appeared they wanted to vote on them individually.

The new board members replace former Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown, comptroller Elizabeth Kubal and Limestone resident Marc Wakat.

Other board members are representatives from Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park.

Brown remains a member of the city council and Kubal remains comptroller. Kubal had been on the KRMA board only since March 2019.

Curtis said he wanted to free up more time for Kubal to focus on city fiscal matters. He said replacing Brown was simply for fresh eyes on matters there.

KRMA has gone through serious matters along with Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utilities department in regards to Richard Simms, who served as executive director to both organizations simultaneously until his retirement in 2018.

Following his retirement, inquiries into his management led to a federal investigation. Simms eventually pled guilty in federal court in March 2021 to defrauding the two entities of more than $2 million between October 2014 to April 2018.