Weekend Youth Palooza set

Kankakee County Mental Health Council and the Youth Empowerment Program are hosting a Weekend Youth Palooza, taking place Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.

“Too often, school ends and we let down our guards concerning our youth and the summer goes cray-cray,” said Aaron Clark of Kankakee City Life.

“Things are opening back up and we just can’t afford that this summer. Let’s help our youth kickoff a great, safe summer with this awesome county-wide youth event!” Clark said.

Additionally, youth will be eligible to enroll in a county-wide youth leadership program. It’s a free event, Clark noted.

The event is designed for students grades 6 through 12. Activities include: basketball, Spikeball, remote car races, dunk tank, beachball soccer, flag football, students versus police basketball game, double dutch, poetry slam, last man standing, raffle giveaways, volleyball, strength challenge and more.

Entertainment includes Hip Hop Detox, performances by local rappers — including Kankakee-native 3800 Drippy — as well as local talent and karaoke. Free food from Harold’s Chicken, George’s BBQ, Kay’s Kitchen and Martinez is available for youth who complete morning sessions. Adult meals are available at regular price.

Sessions throughout the weekend include: Dating Matters, Boyz Becoming Men, Avoiding the Traps, Public Speaking, Getting Ready for College, FAFSA, Girls are Diamonds and Pearls, Staying Drama Free on Social Media, Unique Scholarships, Sigma Presentation, Thriving in High School Life, Reaching Your Goals and Alternatives to College.

The program is located at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. It is a campus-wide event with free admission and required registration. To register, visit <a href="https://bit.ly/3fio9OZ" target="_blank">bit.ly/3fio9OZ</a>.