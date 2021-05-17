Kankakee police promote five officers

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Department recently announced the promotion of five officers.

Avery Ivey was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Ivey is a 25-year veteran and has served in numerous capacities within the department. Most recently, Ivey served as a sergeant on first shift.

Kris Lombardi, Logan Andersen, Zachary Johnston and Jason Burse were each promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Lombardi is a 19-year veteran and has served in numerous capacities at the department. Most recently, he served as a detective.

Andersen is a 12-year veteran and has served in the patrol division and, most recently, the Investigations Division.

Johnston is a 22-year veteran and has served in numerous capacities. Most recently, he served as a detective assigned to the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force.

Burse is a nine-year veteran and has served in the patrol division and, most recently, with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG).