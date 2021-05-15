KLASEY: Fire destroys Gelino Department Store

Police Sgt. Mathy smelled trouble in downtown Kankakee late in the evening of Nov. 15, 1928.

He detected the tang of wood smoke in the air and followed his nose to the intersection of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue.

The scent of smoke was strongest as he approached the southeast corner of the intersection, site of the Gelino Brothers Department Store, one of downtown Kankakee’s oldest buildings.

Peering through a glass door on the Schuyler Avenue side of the building, Mathy spotted flames inside the store.

The Kankakee Police Department recorded Mathy’s alarm at 11:15 p.m.

For the rest of the night, Kankakee firemen, aided by equipment and firefighters from as far away as Joliet and Chicago Heights, would battle the fire raging in the 60-year-old building.

The Kankakee Daily Republican noted the vital role played by aid from other departments, “... but for their cooperation and the heroic efforts of the local firemen the blaze would have destroyed the entire block and possibly spread to buildings in other blocks, in the opinion of many who watched the struggle of the firemen throughout the night.”

Built in 1868, the Gelino store fronted 50 feet on Court Street and 138 feet on Schuyler Avenue.

The three-story building had a brick exterior, but its floors and roof were supported by heavy wooden beams.

“The dry timbers of the old building made it a regular tinder box,” commented Mayor Louis E. Beckman, who spent the night at the fire scene.

Although the cause of the blaze was never determined, it apparently began at the back of the building, either in the basement or in an attached garage/storage area.

The fire spread rapidly upward, engulfing the second and third floors, especially on the Schuyler Avenue portion of the building.

The first floor on the Court Street side sustained mostly smoke and water damage.

Kankakee’s firefighters (including all off-duty men who were called in to work) and units from other communities “strung lines of hose from every available hydrant within a radius of several blocks and poured a deluge of water into the blazing department store and all over the surrounding buildings.”

The Gelino store, which had just completed an interior remodeling and was fully stocked with goods for the Christmas shopping season, suffered a merchandise loss estimated at between $150,000 and $200,000.

The building, valued at $125,000, was owned by the Swannell family, pioneer Kankakee merchants who had operated a dry goods business there from 1868 through the early 1900s.

The Gelinos had leased the property since 1913.

Businesses adjoining the burned building had suffered mostly water and smoke damage.

On Court Street, the greatest damage was suffered by the J. Lecour & Sons clothing store and Lottinville’s Shoe Store.

Estimated loss from smoke damage at Lecour’s was $100,000; loss of merchandise at the shoe store was between $1,500 and $2,000.

Kankakee’s First Trust and Savings Bank, located just south of Gelino’s on Schuyler Avenue, suffered an estimated $1,000 in smoke and water damage to its directors’ meeting room.

More serious was the impact on Gov. Len Small’s office suite in the bank building.

“The governor uses three rooms in the building, located on the side where they were exposed to the flames and the streams of water which played upon the fire throughout the night and morning,” noted the Daily Republican. “The governor’s office library, furniture and records appeared to be in ruins this morning.”

Within days after the fire, the bank and the Lecour and Lottinville stores were back in operation (Lecour’s held a “spectacular fire-smoke sale” on Monday, Nov. 19).

Gelino’s reopened on a limited basis a week later, in the less-damaged first floor of the Court Street section of the building.

The damaged third-floor walls of the building had been removed and a temporary roof erected at the second-floor level.

Ten months later, work began on rebuilding the structure.

While the Gelino store continued to operate in the Court Street portion of the building, contractor Ed Taron’s workmen demolished the Schuyler Avenue section of the structure.

“It is hoped by the Gelinos that the part of the building fronting on Court street will be completed by Christmas,” reported the Daily Republican on Sept. 30, 1929. “Mr. Gelino … hopes that construction work will be enough advanced during the late part of November and in December so that the heavy Christmas trade can be handled effectively.”

Unfortunately, plans for a successful Christmas selling season were dashed in early November, when the Gelino business was forced into bankruptcy by unpaid creditors. A federal judge allowed the store to remain open for 30 days to sell its remaining inventory.

Despite the loss of its intended tenant, the new three-story brick building at Court and Schuyler was completed. The building would sit empty, however, until 1937, when retailer Montgomery Ward and Co. moved in. Ward’s would remain at that location until July 1968, when it moved to a newly built store at Dearborn Avenue and Oak Street.

Since 1993, the former Gelino store site has been occupied by the Executive Centre office building. A major tenant of that building is the Kankakee Public Library. At the library entrance are two cast-metal lion sculptures that stood for many years in front of the Gelino store. The library acquired the lions when Gelino’s closed.

Almost six years after the Gelino Brothers Department Store was engulfed by fire, one of its neighboring businesses was destroyed in a catastrophic blaze. What was that business, and when did it burn?

Answer: The Lecour store at 230 E. Court St., immediately adjacent to the former Gelino property, was destroyed by a major fire on the morning of Sept. 5, 1934. Following the 1928 Gelino fire, Lecour’s had expanded from a women’s clothing store to a full-fledged department store. Following the 1934 fire, Lecour’s rebuilt and remained in business until 1991. After 132 years in business, the store was demolished to make way for the Executive Centre office building.