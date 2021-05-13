Plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Will County

Daily Journal staff report

A pilot and three passengers were injured Thursday after their airplane crashed on Interstate 355 near U.S. Route 6 in Will County, according to Illinois State Police District 5.

The injuries they sustained in the 11:10 a.m. crash were not believed to be life-threatening.

All four occupants are from Wilmington, according to the release. Jason M. Bufton, 39, was the pilot of the 1975 White Beech B24R Fixed Wing plane, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the plane was flying south when the aircraft began to experience an unknown engine problem. The pilot made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing damage to the front end and the left wing of the aircraft, police said.

The left two lanes on I-355 southbound were shut down for four hours for the investigation and removal of the airplane, according to state police. All lanes were reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident. There is no further information available at this time, the release said.