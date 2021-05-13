Herscher waste collection event set for May 22

HERSCHER — The Herscher SEA Club and Illinois EPA will be sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Herscher High School, 501 N. Main St.

The event is for personal household hazardous waste only. No business, farm, industrial, school or municipality waste will be accepted.

The one-day collection will accept oil-based paints, paint thinners, insecticides, antifreeze, pool chemicals, fluorescent lamp bulb, acids, unwanted medications (excluding controlled substances), household batteries, herbicides, solvents, old gasoline, aerosol paints, drain cleaners and corrosives.

Unacceptable wastes include latex paints, agricultural wastes, lead acid batteries, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers, controlled substances, smoke detectors, propane tanks, ammunition or explosives, fireworks, biohazard waste, institutional wastes or business/commercial sector wastes.

The free, no-contact event is open to all Illinois residents and will take place in the school’s north parking lot. Those attending are asked to enter from Route 115.