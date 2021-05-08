Three local mothers share their challenges during pandemic

Not only was Mother’s Day different last year due to the pandemic, the whole concept of new motherhood was altered.

Emily Strysik, of Bourbonnais, gave birth to her second daughter, Remy, three weeks before COVID changed everyone’s lives. Strysik and her husband, Matt — who are also parents of then 1-year-old Scout — were facing something that no parenting book could prepare them for.

“Immediately I just thought, ‘How can I put this tiny baby into a bubble to keep her safe?’” recalled Strysik.

Strysik’s close friend Brittany Champney, also of Bourbonnais, gave birth to her daughter, Lydia, just a month before Strysik had Remy. Champney and her husband, Paje, felt similar stresses in juggling the pandemic and their first born.

“Being a new mother has its own challenges and unknowns, but I had felt prepared to handle those prior to giving birth,” Champney said. “The start of the pandemic just had too many unique unknowns at the time. There were too many ‘what-if’ scenarios going through my head, and I did not feel prepared to handle those at the time.”

Those unknowns included the question of “what happens if we get sick?” Or even worse, “What happens if the baby gets sick?”

Megan Ponton, of Saint Anne, was in the same boat, having given birth to her first child, son Archie, just a few short weeks after the pandemic hit.

“Becoming a parent for the first time is hard all by itself, but we had this extra layer added that just brought a lot of extra worry,” Ponton said.

Ponton was concerned the hospital might not allow her husband, Cory, to be present for the birth. However, it worked in their favor.

“We are so thankful my husband was able to be there, but he wasn’t allowed to leave and no one else was allowed to come visit,” she said.

All three of these couples, like the rest of the world, distanced themselves from family and friends on account of the virus. That meant an interruption to their new babies initial social interactions with the outside world.

Champney, who restricted family visits to eliminate chances of potential virus exposure, said, “When we initially started having visitors again, you could tell Lydia needed time to warm up.”

The Champneys were unable to work from home which meant that Lydia went to a home daycare while mom and dad were working.

“I guess in a way we were lucky that she still had some socialization during quarantine,” Champney said.

Strysik agreed that socialization was a concern of hers in regards to her young girls. Prior to the pandemic, she was looking forward to bringing her daughters to the park, having play dates and taking classes together.

“We did what we could to do different activities at home,” she said. “But, even months after reopening, we are still working on socializing both girls, making sure we do play dates as often as possible since they don’t go to daycare.”

Though out-of-house activities and social situations were on pause, the three moms agreed that quarantine did present one blessing in disguise — more time to be at home as a family.

“The extra time we spent together was definitely a plus,” shared Champney. “As much as I missed going out, it was nice to have less obligations and just soak up as much family time with our daughter as we could.”

Strysik agreed, saying, “I’ll forever be grateful that my husband had eight weeks of paternity leave, and we just got to be in our little bubble as a family of four.”

Ponton also said that time at home was special for the family, and — with Archie being born in the spring — they were able to get out for walks.

“It got harder as it got colder outside and being stuck in the house starting to line up with him becoming more mobile, crawling and eventually walking,” she said. “This winter was definitely the hardest part of quarantine because of that.”

As the world slowly returns to a state of normalcy and parents are getting their children out of the house, these local moms look forward to making up for lost time of normal childhood activities with their kids.

Champney looks forward to Lydia getting to put on a fancy dress for the family’s annual Christmas party and getting to experience a gift from Santa. Strysik is ready to sign up for classes and activities, as well as introducing the girls to more travel.

Ponton is excited to take Archie everywhere — even the grocery store — and experience normal life with him.

“We’ve slowly started taking him to more public spaces and he loves it,” she said. “We just took him to the zoo, and he was running around, having a blast like any other kid.”

When looking back on the experience over a year later, Strysik reflects on a note of gratitude.

“I’m just thankful I didn’t have to go through labor wearing a mask,” she said. “To all the mamas out there that did, you’re amazing.”

