Master Gardeners available to community

PONTIAC — New gardeners and everyone discovering landscape issues have a local source of assistance. Master Gardeners can help find answers to perennial questions like “What’s wrong with my tree?” or “How do I grow the best tomatoes?”

The Livingston County Master Gardener Help Desk is now open from 9 a.m. to noon every Thursday to help with landscaping woes. Master Gardeners are trained by university specialists and, as part of their service to the community, strive to local residents more successful gardeners.

The public can reach Master Gardeners in three ways:

• Bring questions and/or plant samples to the Livingston County Extension Office, 1412 S. Locust Street, Pontiac. Samples should be enclosed in a plastic bag or container and should be fresh to obtain a good diagnosis. Masks and social distancing are required.

• Call the Extension office and leave a message for the Master Gardeners at 815-844-3622. They will return the call as soon as possible.

• Email them at <a href="mailto:uiemg-livingston@illinois.edu" target="_blank">uiemg-livingston@illinois.edu</a>.

• Start small! Transforming the whole back yard may be the goal, but start with some outdoor pots, a corner garden or additions to existing landscaping.

• Before planting, have a plan of attack for weeds. Try a shuffle hoe or Dutch garden hoe, which allows for uproot of small weed seedlings without bending over. If weeds get too big, mow or weed whack before they flower and seed. Weed early and weed often!

• Check the garden daily. Be diligent. Pay attention to the plants. Know that summer watering is mandatory as plants grow and the temperatures rise.

• Start with easy-to-grow vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, potatoes, leafy greens and herbs. Start with easy-to-grow annuals like dragon wing begonias, zinnias, sweet alyssum or marigolds.

• Want to plant a new tree or shrub? Go native!