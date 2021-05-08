CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Jackson dedicated to community's children

Kristin Jackson is driven by the belief that every child deserves a happy childhood free of abuse. This is what ignites her work as executive director of Child Network.

Child Network was established in 1994 as the Children’s Advocacy Center. The agency’s focus was on serving sexually abused children in Kankakee County.

In the late ’90s, the agency broadened its mission to include volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system (CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates). At that time, the agency officially changed its name to Child Network to include both programs that work with abused and neglected children.

Jackson is originally from Grant Park and now lives in Bourbonnais with her husband and two daughters. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and an MBA from Governors State University.

She started with Child Network in 2005 as the family advocate for the Children’s Advocacy Center. She then stepped into a forensic interviewer role before being appointed to executive director in 2011.

“Since we are a super small agency, I do wear a lot of hats,” she said.

These hats include conducting daily operations, overseeing the staff and the two programs of Child Network, implementing the program budget, writing and managing grants, initiating fundraising events, representing the agency in different committees around the state, conducting forensic interviews and providing family advocacy and attending court hearings when needed.

In 2018, a satellite office was opened in Watseka to provide more immediate and convenient access to services for families and investigative agencies in Iroquois County. This expansion into the county is one of Jackson’s proudest accomplishments.

“While I lead the agency, [the staff] is on the ground working tirelessly to improve the lives of these children,” Jackson said of the six-person agency which currently has 30 CASA volunteers. “This couldn’t happen without all of them.”

Programs, services and events

In discussing CASA, Jackson explained that it is a volunteer-driven program and there is a volunteer coordinator who recruits and trains everyday community volunteers. They go through a pre-service training course and then are sworn in by Kankakee County’s juvenile court judge.

Volunteers are then assigned one abuse or neglect case (a case where a child has been placed into the foster care system) and they follow that case from when it opens to when it closes.

“It’s really an extra set of eyes and ears for that child while they’re away from their parents, making sure that they don’t fall through the cracks while they’re in the system and that they get all of the services that they need,” explained Jackson.

The goal then is to have the volunteer attend court on behalf of the child and help them achieve permanency — whether that’s reuniting the child with their biological parents, adoption or guardianship, depending on the circumstances of the case.

The requirements to become a CASA volunteer are that individuals must be 21 or older and must have a high school diploma (or equivalency). Volunteers must also make the commitment to stay with their assigned case for the duration in order to provide consistency for the child.

The recently opened Caring Closet is a free service where donations have been made for foster parents to help stock up on the essentials they will need for children of any age. For this program, Child Network has an Amazon wishlist available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Rx1t5c" target="_blank">amzn.to/2Rx1t5c</a>.

“These are all brand-new items because, just because they’re foster kids, they’re worthy,” expressed Jackson. “We want them to have brand-new items, especially going through such trying times.”

Child Network is hoping to host an August event at Perry Farm in conjunction with the park district and The Silhouettes. The logistics are currently being worked out for the fundraiser. The organization had a dueling-piano fundraiser scheduled for April (Child Abuse Prevention Month) that was rescheduled to April 2022 due to COVID.

“I think that working here really allows me to focus my energy on protecting the children in the community where I choose to live,” she said.

For more information, as well as for a volunteer application, visit <a href="https://www.childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a>.

Kristin Jackson, Child Network executive network

<strong>Children's Advocacy Center </strong>

The Children’s Advocacy Center serves child victims of sexual abuse or serious physical abuse through a comprehensive approach of providing services to the victim and their non-offending family members.

The center provides a safe, neutral, child-focused environment where child victims meet with members of a multidisciplinary team for the purpose of the investigative interview.

<strong>Court Appointed Special Advocates</strong>

Every year thousands of children fall victim to abuse, neglect or abandonment. These children become victimized and may become trapped in the court and child welfare maze and can spend their childhood moving from one temporary home to another.

The CASA program believes that every child has the right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home, and deserves the support and involvement of their community to make this all possible.

Source: Child Network