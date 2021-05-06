Illinois State Scholar designation given to 75 local high school students

KANKAKEE — A total of 75 high school students from the Kankakee area have been named as 2021-22 Illinois State Scholars by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Illinois State Scholar winners rank in approximately the top 10 percent of the state’s high school seniors from 676 high schools in all 102 counties.

Selection is based on a combination of standardized test scores and class rank or unweighted GPA at the end of the student’s junior year. ISAC works in conjunction with the students’ high school guidance counselors to determine the winners.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, recently honored the local winners.

“I am thrilled to recognize and congratulate these students from our community for this well-deserved honor,” Joyce said in a press release. “This group of scholars is incredibly inspiring, as they have persisted through unprecedented changes in learning. I’m so proud of their commitment and dedication.”

Scholars from the Kankakee area include students from six area high schools, including Bishop McNamara High School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Herscher High School, Kankakee, Momence and St. Anne high schools.

Recipients of the award will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC, and a Certificate of Achievement will be sent to their high school. State Scholars will also receive a digital badge issued by ISAC that can be displayed on online profiles, exhibited on social media, and shared with prospective colleges and employers.

“The Illinois State Scholar program recognizes these students’ outstanding academic achievement and will be a great boost to their college applications,” Joyce said in the release.

More information about the State Scholar program can be found at <a href="http://%3Chttps//www.isac.org/students/before-college/college-career-planning/state-scholar-program.html#Selection_and_Notification_Process" target="_blank">ISAC’s website</a>.

The following local students were named as 2021-22 Illinois State Scholars:

Bishop McNamara High School

Emily Antognoli, Amelia Conroy, Haley Dexter, Victoria Dilday, Anna Latham, Eden Rainbolt, Elizabeth Salerno and Jessica Vickery

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

Matthew Anderson, Alaina Bahr, Olivia Blanchette, Bethany Clifton, Brayden Cousins, Brendan Dalcanton, Annabella Dickenson, Flower Foreman, Joshua Henneike, Maryelena Heyen, Callie Huffman, Brice Ingram, Grant Kelly, Prestyn Kent, Austin Lagesse, Emma March, Thomas Musgrave, David Mysiuk, Camryn Nuesse, Johanna Palomar, Andrew Passwater, Kiara Pralle, Tatum Reddy, Maci Rehborg, Noah Ruch, Madelyn Shear, Shreeta Vachhani, Mackenzie Valdivia, Abigail Van Kley, Danae Williams, Jacob Wolf, Emmet Wolff and Mattigan Yuska

Grant Park High School

Vaughn Paape and Paige Sherwood

Herscher High School

Gwendolyn Eckl, Karson Elbert, Delaney Feller, Katherine Frese, Luke Hodgin, Dakota Jackson, Connor Joffe, Kamden Lockwood, Jace Martin, Lucy Martinson, Josie Mendell, Madison Offerman, Adam Schott and Chase Wilber

Kankakee High School

Jae Alderson, Grace Beatty, Emma Bretzlaff, Emily Glogowski, Christopher Groesbeck, Kendra Hallberg, Isabel Haut, Erik Hertzberg, Madelyn Howard, Heather Keene, Sacramento Pina Gutierrez and Taren Russell

Manteno Senior High School

Savanah Baeza, William Bivona, Emma Heaney, Lorain Lopez, Morgan Meaney, Katharine Ott, Leonardo Reyes, Julia Sands, Eduardo Silva, Jackson Stawick, Alexander Vandergriff and Madeleine Willis

Momence High School

Abby Cantrell, Jacob Costello, Emilie Lindgren, Abigail Lovell and Kaitlyn Piekarczyk

St. Anne High School

Taylor Deyoung, Emily Greene and Emily Wilkinson