Man fatally struck while standing outside vehicle on I-57

MANTENO — A Chicago man standing outside his disabled vehicle on Interstate 57 was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, Illinois State Police District 21 said.

The accident occurred at 8:40 p.m. at the 323-mile marker near Manteno.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling south on I-57 in the right lane when he came upon a vehicle on the right shoulder, according to a state police news release.

The pickup was unable to move to the left lane due to a semi traveling in the left lane.

The pickup struck the 56-year-old man who was standing in the right lane.