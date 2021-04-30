4 men pose as utility workers in Manteno home invasion

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Four men posing as utility workers forced their way into a Manteno residence Wednesday, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 8400 North block of 1000 East Road, just west of Interstate 57. The subjects forced their way into the residence where a struggle ensued between the homeowner and one of the subjects. Meanwhile, the other three men went through the home.

The men left after the homeowner was able to call 911. They fled northbound on I-57 in a dark grey Dodge Caravan with black rims.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying the four individuals. One of the men was captured on a surveillance camera on the front porch and was seen wearing a neon-green hat (possibly a Hammerlane brand). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sheriff Det. Brown at 815-802-7162. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Reference case number 2021-0018178.

The sheriff’s department posted a message to county residents via social media on Thursday.

“We want to remind area residents to always remain vigilant and hesitant when unsolicited subjects knock on your door,” the post read. “If you observe suspicious activity or feel as if something is off, we always encourage you to contact your local law enforcement agency.”