Skelly resigns as St. Anne's police chief

ST. ANNE — St. Anne Police Chief Dave Skelly has resigned, Mayor Dave O’Connell said.

Skelly had been the village’s police chief since May 1, 2019. His last day as chief was April 16, O’Connell said.

“It’s time for me to move on,” Skelly said. “It was a wonderful two years. It was a great opportunity. I’m going to take some time and see what is next.”

Skelly retired from the Kankakee Police Department in April 2019. At the time of his retirement, he was a lieutenant in charge of the investigations division. He joined the force in April 1990.

Skelly is also a commissioner on the Kankakee Valley Park District board.

“I was surprised by his resignation,” O’Connell said.

He declined further comment regarding the resignation. Skelly’s salary was about $55,000, O’Connell said.

Henry David has been appointed acting chief and will be named as the new chief at the May 10 village board meeting, O’Connell said.

In addition to the chief, the department has two full-time officers and some part-time officers.