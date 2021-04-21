Bourbonnais trustees returning to in-person meetings

BOURBONNAIS — For the first time since March 2020, the village of Bourbonnais Board of Trustees will hold a regular board meeting in-person.

At Monday’s virtual meeting held via Zoom, Mayor Paul Schore announced the May 3 meeting will take place in the Municipal Center’s community room.

The meetings are typically held in the board room, but the community room offers more space to allow for social distancing. That’s something village leaders think will be needed as the meeting will include a swearing-in ceremony for the victors of the April 6 municipal elections and likely a larger audience of family members.

Those being sworn in will include Schore, village clerk Brian Simeur and trustees Rick Fischer, Bruce Greenlee and Angie Searfini.

The last in-person board meeting was March 17, 2020, before COVID-19 locked down the state. While restrictions have since been relaxed on in-person gatherings, village officials continued with virtual meetings.

The May 17 board meeting will move back to the board room that has been modified to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

Gaming license

At Monday’s meeting, trustees also adopted changing the village’s ordinance to mirror the state’s guidelines in regard to which restaurants with liquor licenses can offer video gaming.

The village’s 2012 ordinance allowed restaurants holding a Class A, F or G license to offer video gaming.

Class A licensees are allowed to serve hard liquor, beer and wine as well as food.

Monday’s change to the 2012 ordinance will allow businesses with a Class B license to offer video gaming. There are four businesses in the village with Class B licenses, which can serve beer and wine.

One of those, Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, has applied to the Illinois Gaming Board. Owner Jim Johanek wrote a letter to village officials that during the state’s investigation whether or not to grant the license, the village did not allow gaming at Class B establishments.

Jimmy Jo’s has held a Class B liquor license since it opened in 2009, according to Johanek’s letter.