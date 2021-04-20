United Way launching Shop & Dine United

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is launching its first week-long fundraiser, Shop & Dine United, from Sunday, May 2 through Saturday, May 8.

As COVID continues to impact local businesses and restaurants, United Way is seeking to partner with locally owned businesses to drive sales while fundraising for local needs. Participating businesses and restaurants will donate 1 to 3 percent of proceeds during the week of May 2 and receive advertising through United Way’s and other networks.

United Way invites locally owned businesses in Kankakee and Iroquois counties to participate in the event. Participating businesses can designate their raised funds based on their ZIP code. All funds raised will help provide food, rental assistance, mental health services, early learning and other resources to residents in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Residents are encouraged to visit as many participating businesses during Shop & Dine United week, as a percentage of their purchases will be invested into their community, according to the nonprofit.

Locally owned businesses who participate will receive marketing collateral and other marketing support for the event. To learn more, email Christina Cusumano at <a href="mailto:christina@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">christina@myunitedway.org</a>.