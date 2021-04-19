3 solar farms completed in Kankakee, Manteno, St. Anne

Clearway Energy Group is unveiling three solar farms today in Kankakee County, and those are located in Kankakee, Manteno and St. Anne.

It’s a significant addition for the Kankakee area, that is staying at the forefront of renewable energy in Illinois. According to the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, EDF Renewable Energy, Enbridge and Kinder Morgan have collectively invested more than $400 million in Kankakee County in recent years. Also, Kankakee Community College offers programs in renewable energy.

Each of the Clearway solar farms has 2 megawatts of capacity, which is enough to power approximately 350 homes. Each farm is situated on 10-20 acres of land leased from local landowners. Subscribers to Clearway solar farms can save money on their electric supply bill, according to Valerie Wooley, vice president of origination at Clearway.

The three solar farms are: Kankakee River Solar Farm, 5500 W. 1000S Road in Kankakee; Bourbonnais Solar Farm, 6075 N. 2000E Road in Manteno; and Southland Solar Farm 3800 E. Vanderkarr Road in St. Anne.

“We are thrilled to activate our first community solar farm in Illinois in time for Earth Day and bring more renewable energy choices to residents,” Wooley said in a news release. “While it’s only the beginning, these initial sites represent a commitment to local solar power among residents, municipalities, businesses, universities and more, while helping customers save money as they choose renewable energy.”

There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today at the Kankakee River Solar Farm on 1000S Road. A site manager will be on hand to cut the ribbon as company officials will give their remarks via Zoom.

According to Clearway’s news release, these community solar farm models in Illinois allows individual households, small businesses and commercial customers to subscribe to a solar farm and receive energy credits that reduce their utility supply charges. Each of Clearway’s Illinois solar farms is subscribed to by approximately 350 residential customers within the utility service territory.

The three Clearway facilities in Kankakee County are part of nine community solar farms the company is bringing online through early summer in Illinois. They are part of Clearway’s Illinois portfolio of 19 community solar farms. Combined, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to offset the power of 11,000 homes or emissions from over 14,000 vehicles each year, according to the news release.

Clearway Energy Group, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., has several projects nationwide serving more than 20,000 customers, and an Illinois portfolio that represents a $160 million investment in the state and has created 150 jobs.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE

Residential customers can enroll either online at <a href="http://clearwaycommunitysolar.com/enroll-with-clearway-community-solar" target="_blank">clearwaycommunitysolar.com/enroll-with-clearway-community-solar,</a> call Clearway’s energy consultants at 866-520-2711 or schedule a presentation time at their preference. There is no enrollment cost or home audit.

Customers must provide a recent copy of their utility bill to verify their account and ensure the appropriate solar farm subscription size, based on their property’s energy consumption.