Reviving memories of the historic April blizzard

It’s been said you can’t fool Mother Nature, but perhaps it does occur on occasion.

We only have to look back to mid-April 1961 to find evidence of such. Spring had sprung and was nearly a month old before residents of Kankakee County and the surrounding region were given a harsh reminder of the winter that had recently passed.

Over a 32-hour period beginning the weekend of April 15-16 and stretching into April 17, 1961, a blizzard struck Kankakee County and the surrounding region.

According to the archives of the Kankakee Daily Journal, as the Daily Journal was then known, the historic storm dumped 6-8 inches of snow across the region. The snow was accompanied by howling winds that reached speeds of up to 65 mph, and the combination crippled the area for a few days before normalcy returned.

In honor of an anniversary some readers can still remember, here’s some rather fascinating facts about this major weather event:

• The storm stranded hundreds of travelers as drifts reached heights up to 8 feet deep. The mountain of snow which accumulated blocked most roads, and hundreds of vehicles, including snowplows, got stuck in the massive drifts. The scene was repeated over and over in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Momence, Chebanse, Dwight and other towns.

• The Daily Journal described Kankakee as “virtually isolated’’ as the sun rose Monday morning and the storm began to subside. All major roads leading into the town were blocked with one exception — the stretch of Illinois Route 17 between Kankakee and Reddick.

• The storm posed serious danger, but fortunately major travesty was largely averted. No one was seriously hurt by the result of the storm, but five people were injured in traffic accidents.

• The worst problem area among the roads was cited to be at Illinois Route 1 near Momence and St. Anne. The area was solidly blocked by big drifts and stalled cars. At the time, county highway officials could not give an estimate as to when Route 1 and other nearby roads would be re-opened.

• While the storm can be considered the worst ever for the month of April, it brought out the best in many people. Red Cross and Civil Defense workers joined forces in the county to temporarily house more than 300 people in Bourbonnais, Kankakee and St. Anne. All hotel rooms in the region had been filled by 9:30 p.m. Sunday, so other places opened their doors to accommodate the stranded travelers, including the First Methodist Church and Salvation Army in Kankakee, the Bourbonnais Village Hall, the St. Anne High School gymnasium, the Chebanse American Legion Hall and Cissna Park High School, among other sites.

• Public places weren’t the only spots those stranded found refuge. Many private citizens throughout the region opened their homes to the displaced people. One of the more remarkable displays of generosity could be found at the farm home of Ronald Marcotte in Ganeer Township, where 69 stranded motorists spent the night.

• Among the more notable groups stranded was a collection of itinerant thespians who were passing through the area in untimely fashion. Two busloads, carrying about 80 members of the cast of the road company of the musical play “Florello’’ were stopped by the storm as they were traveling from St. Louis to Lansing, Mich. They reached the Hotel Kankakee about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, only to find the lodge very crowded. But hotel management arranged to have mattresses placed on the floors of public rooms, and the troupe spent the evening before departing the next morning.

• While most people stranded by the storm were able to find somewhere to spend the night, others weren’t as lucky. They were trapped in their cars overnight, and were seen rolling into Kankakee at mid-morning Monday after being freed by snowplows.

• While cars found it virtually impossible to navigate the roads at the height of the storm, the trains kept rolling. This proved handy for a number of Kankakee-area motorists who were stranded at a Monee truck stop as they tried to return home from Chicago. As the crowd grew, three Illinois Central passenger trains, one heading south and two heading north, picked the group up and brought them back home. It was estimated that 300 to 400 passengers got off the train at Kankakee. Shortly thereafter, the local Amvets organization and Key City Motors made arrangements to bring the people back to the Monee area via caravan so they could retrieve their stranded vehicles.

• Snow days that canceled school were nothing new, but most of the area’s children enjoyed a rare day off in April due to the storm on Monday. The spring break was short-lived however, as most schools resumed classes on Tuesday.

As we reminisce about this memorable event, we are prompted to ask ourselves “could it happen again?’’ The short answer is “yes.’’

Indeed, in terms of pure snowfall, the amount of April snow that fell in the Chicago region in 1961 has been surpassed four times. According to the National Weather Service, the total April snow that fell in 1975, 1982, 1970 and 1938 amounted to 10 inches or more, with the record coming in 1938, when most of the 13.8 inches of snow that fell came on April 6-7, when 9-plus inches covered the region.

There has even been some snowfall in each of the past three years — 2018, 2019 and 2020. The last time the region went without April snow was 2017, and it is just one of 14 Aprils over the past 135 years where no snow fell.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t happen often, and you would have to be about 70 years old or older to remember the historic April blizzard of 1961. For those who can recall it, perhaps this piece provides a trip down memory lane. For those not old enough to recall, it’s another introduction to our lively local history.