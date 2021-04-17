Nevarez becomes first Hispanic to be elected to Kankakee City Council

KANKAKEE — A sheepish smile crosses the face of Victor Nevarez. He nods in agreement. He recognizes he is about to enter into a phase of his life he has never experienced.

The world of Nevarez is about to change and, most likely, in a very radical way.

In Kankakee’s long history, Nevarez has become the first Hispanic or Latino elected to the 14-member Kankakee City Council or any other elected position in the city for that matter. He might even be the first Hispanic elected within Kankakee County.

Even though he was unopposed as he sought the 5th Ward Kankakee City Council seat left open as veteran Alderman Tyler Tall Sr. did not seek re-election, Nevarez made history on April 6 when he won the council seat by collecting 220 votes.

While the number of votes may not have been overly impressive, it was far more than needed.

“I’m not a politician. I’m not looking for attention,” he said. “This may be something in which God put me in this direction.”

The clinical director of the Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center in Kankakee since September 2017 and a native of Durango, Mexico, the 57-year-old is not entirely unknown.

A city resident, as well as a 5th Ward resident since 2017, Nevarez has been a member of the Kankakee Planning Board nearly since he arrived here to take his role with Duane Dean.

He is a board member of the Hippocrates Medical Clinic board and the Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity and is president of the Illinois Association for Medication Assisted Addiction Treatment. He has worked as a social services counselor for 14 years.

GROWING HISPANIC POPULATION

“My goal from the start was to get involved with this community. That is when you see problems. Being involved opened my eyes,” he said.

However, it wasn’t until Alderman Tall approached him with a suggestion. Tall informed Nevarez he would not be seeking another term. He thought Nevarez would be a perfect candidate.

For a city with a large and growing Hispanic and Latino population — 4,779 residents or 18.5 percent of the city’s total population as of the 2019 U.S. Census data — there has always been a lack of Hispanic and Latino representation.

Nevarez will be that person, that first person of Hispanic or Latino descent to earn an elected office, in Kankakee.

“I never thought I would be ‘the one,’” he said. “Whoever thought it would be me?”

He said when Tall approached him more than a year ago, he was “simply flabbergasted.”

The more he contemplated the idea, the more he began to think maybe it made sense.

“I began to think that my background is I help people,” he said.

He noted Hispanics are normally very quiet. If they have a problem, they keep that issue inside the four walls of their home.

“But often those problems don’t get fixed,” he said. “Just like everyone else, sometimes we need that extra help.”

While he will officially be representing the 5th Ward along with Democratic seatmate Carmon Lewis, Nevarez is well aware he will most likely be the point person for Hispanics across the six other council wards as well as those throughout Kankakee County.

He insists, however, he will represent all people, not just Hispanics and Latinos.

“I look at problems, not the color of someone’s skin,” he said. “And when I see a problem, I try to fix it.”

‘HAVE TO START SOMEWHERE’

Nevarez has already had a conversation with incoming Republican Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis. They both acknowledged they are eager to work with one another to advance issues of the Hispanic and Latino community.

“I know we can’t change the world in four years, but we have to start somewhere,” Nevarez said. “... I’m so grateful for this opportunity. The fact I had no opponent, maybe that was a gift from God.”

Curtis termed Nevarez’s election “monumental” in the history of Kankakee.

“For Hispanics and Latinos to have a voice at the table is so overdue,” Curtis said. “Kankakee is their home, and I believe having Nevarez here will help them feel more welcomed and more engaged in civic government. For Victor to be an alderman sends a message.”

HEART ‘IN KANKAKEE’

Curtis said he hopes Nevarez’ election sends a message to the Hispanic and Latino community that there is room for them at the table. Based on population figures, Curtis said the city should have two or three Hispanic city council members.

Tall said there is no doubt in his mind that Nevarez will do well.

“He could help galvanize the city,” Tall said. “It’s long past time to have a Hispanic in this position. It’s nice for people to see a role model.”

Even though Nevarez is still a few weeks away from being sworn into office, Tall noted he’s already being sought out.

“He will hear from everyone,” he said. “He’s going to be a real asset. They will trust Victor. They might not trust all of the city, but they will trust Victor.”

Steven Hunter, the former longtime city council member and the vice president of the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership, noted Hispanics have established themselves in the business community, in neighborhoods, in religious institutions, so government is only the next arena.

“He will be that voice. He will bring a new perspective to government,” Hunter said. “... There has to be more Hispanics involved and he will be likely just the first. He will wear the leadership role well.”

Nevarez is eager to accept the challenges which lie ahead. Despite his elevated position within the community, he simply wants to continue being just Victor.

“I’m not a title person,” he said. “When people call me alderman, I say ‘No. I’m Victor.’”

He added, “All my strength and abilities will be put into this. My heart is here in Kankakee. That I know.”

