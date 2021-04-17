Manteno Chamber to host 'Thrill of the Games'

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual “Thrill of the Games” event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in celebration of the 2021 Olympics.

Participants will check in at the Square on Second and then travel to 12 participating businesses. An award ceremony and after party will be held at Copeland’s Bar & Grill. Social distancing protocol will be followed. In the case of inclement weather, participants will check in at the Leo Hassett Community Center.

Teams will each consist of four participants at $20 per participant, or $80 per team. All team members must be over 21 years old to participate. Registration can be found on the Chamber website at mantenochamber.com under Events as well as on the Chamber Facebook page. Ten percent of all proceeds raised through registration will be donated to the nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Team check-in will be noon to 12:45 p.m., opening ceremonies begin at 12:45 p.m., and the games commence at 1 p.m. Each team receives a drink token for each player and a door prize ticket.

Prizes for the best team “uniform,” most creative fictional country name, top scoring team, and the best business game stop will be awarded.