Iroquois Federal Foundation grants top $2 million over last decade

In 2011, Iroquois Federal became a publicly traded company.

But that’s only a fraction of the time the financial institution has existed. Today’s Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan was originally charted as a Building and Loan on May 3, 1883.

When the organization did go public, there was a determination to have the ability to help worthwhile charitable purposes in the community it serves.

So, the Iroquois Federal Foundation was established at the time of the public offering. The charitable foundation was funded through the allocation of 347,000 shares of stock. Thus, the foundation would become self-perpetuating. As the value of shares rises, so does the ability of the foundation to do charitable good deeds. On March 29, shares of IF Bancorp traded at $21.10.

Walter “Chip” Hasselbring is the president of the Iroquois Federal Foundation and the president and CEO of Iroquois Federal. He says since the creation of the foundation, it has made more than 150 grants in Iroquois, Kankakee, Vermilion and Champaign counties in Illinois, as well as the Osage Beach, Mo., area. Those are the communities where Iroquois Federal is located.

The total amount of the grants exceed $2.18 million.

“It’s a matter of doing the right thing,” Hasselbring says. “We never want to lose the ability to take care of the communities we serve.”

Hasselbring says the grants are targeted in five general areas: affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs and general community improvement.

One of the most recent grants went to Kankakee Community College, which was awarded $10,000 on Feb. 1 for supplies to assist students in the college’s First Year Experience orientation class.

The grant will pay for some textbooks, class supplies, resources for equity and diversity and material to explain financial literacy and career and life skills.

The grant will also buy three laptops that can be loaned to students.

Jennifer Hays Huggins, dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at KCC, said the First Year Experience class is a primer for new students to learn how to succeed in college. It covers such topics as consulting an advisor, applying for financial aid, using the library, building study skills, getting on WiFi and understanding the KCC resources that can help.

Hasselbring said the Iroquois Federal Foundation grants are never given for political purposes, for religion or for scholarships. Organizations are limited to one grant per year.

There are a wide variety of recipients. He said grants have gone to the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, to food banks, to school districts and to Kankakee Community College, among others.

The grants fall into two categories: over $1,000 and from $200 to $1,000. The $200 to $1,000 grants may be applied for at any time. The larger grants are awarded in two cycles. The next cycle has a deadline of Sept. 30, with grants in November. All applications must demonstrate 501©3 status. They must also all explain how the grant will benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

The larger grant requests must include an itemized budget and list other sources of funding.

“Grant requests that provide services that revitalize or stabilize low- and moderate-income areas, designated disaster areas, distressed or underserved nonmetropolitan middle income geographies or provide services to low- and moderate-income persons … may be given higher consideration,” Hasselbring said in a letter.

For information or application forms, contact Iroquois Federal Foundation, 201 E. Cherry St., Watseka, or call 815-432-2476.

The mission of the Iroquois Federal Foundation is to provide financial support to charitable and community service organizations in the communities in which Iroquois Federal operates. The foundation is dedicated completely to community activities and the promotion of charitable causes.

The foundation has identified five areas that it will emphasize in supporting:

• Affordable housing: Programs that provide affordable or low-income housing and supports the bank's community reinvestment initiatives.

• Education: Initiatives at schools that raise the aspirations of students, enhance their knowledge and support the education process.

• Health and human services: Programs essential to underlying medical care, as well as initiatives that focus on physical and mental wellness.

• Youth programs: Programs that assist in improving the quality of life for children.

• General community improvement: Programs and projects that improve community assets and organization's in the bank's core market areas.

Questions about the grant application or other information can be directed to Rhonda Pence, 201 E. Cherry St., Watseka IL 60970 or 815-432-2476.

The grant applications are also available online at iroquoisfed.com, under the title Iroquois Federal Foundation.

