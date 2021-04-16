Kankakee Farmers' Market shares music lineup

Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Farmers’ Market has announced the musical lineup for the 2021 season.
The following are performances planned for the market’s seasons. Performances are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
May
<strong>May 1:</strong> Tim Rehmer
<strong>May 8:</strong> Mary Claire Dwyer
<strong>May 15:</strong> Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest
<strong>May 22:</strong> Shelby Ryan
<strong>May 29:</strong> Crawfords Daughter
June
<strong>June 5:</strong> John Till
<strong>June 12:</strong> Black Heritage Celebration
<strong>June 19:</strong> Kedabra
<strong>June 26:</strong> Todd Hazelrigg
July
<strong>July 3:</strong> Kankakee Valley Symphony
<strong>July 10:</strong> Maddison Denault
<strong>July 17:</strong> The Simsons
<strong>July 24:</strong> Little Daddy
<strong>July 31:</strong> Linda M. Smith
August
<strong>Aug. 7:</strong> Misti Kohl and The Everyday People
<strong>Aug. 14:</strong> John Mark Reynolds
<strong>Aug. 21:</strong> Kelli Bonomo
<strong>Aug. 28:</strong> Lakesiders
September
<strong>Sept. 4:</strong> Tall Paul
<strong>Sept. 11:</strong> Gianna Kohl
<strong>Sept. 18:</strong> Hispanic Heritage Celebration
<strong>Sept. 25:</strong> Lupe Carroll
October
<strong>Oct. 2:</strong> Unemployed Architects
<strong>Oct. 9:</strong> Ken & Sara Hazelrigg
<strong>Oct. 16:</strong> TBA
<strong>Oct. 23:</strong> Vern & Vern
<strong>Oct. 30:</strong> Andy Branton
The market will open for the spring season on May 1 and will run from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through May 22.
The market runs Saturdays from spring through fall. It is located at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.