Kankakee Farmers' Market shares music lineup

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Farmers’ Market has announced the musical lineup for the 2021 season.

The following are performances planned for the market’s seasons. Performances are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

May

<strong>May 1:</strong> Tim Rehmer

<strong>May 8:</strong> Mary Claire Dwyer

<strong>May 15:</strong> Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest

<strong>May 22:</strong> Shelby Ryan

<strong>May 29:</strong> Crawfords Daughter

June

<strong>June 5:</strong> John Till

<strong>June 12:</strong> Black Heritage Celebration

<strong>June 19:</strong> Kedabra

<strong>June 26:</strong> Todd Hazelrigg

July

<strong>July 3:</strong> Kankakee Valley Symphony

<strong>July 10:</strong> Maddison Denault

<strong>July 17:</strong> The Simsons

<strong>July 24:</strong> Little Daddy

<strong>July 31:</strong> Linda M. Smith

August

<strong>Aug. 7:</strong> Misti Kohl and The Everyday People

<strong>Aug. 14:</strong> John Mark Reynolds

<strong>Aug. 21:</strong> Kelli Bonomo

<strong>Aug. 28:</strong> Lakesiders

September

<strong>Sept. 4:</strong> Tall Paul

<strong>Sept. 11:</strong> Gianna Kohl

<strong>Sept. 18:</strong> Hispanic Heritage Celebration

<strong>Sept. 25:</strong> Lupe Carroll

October

<strong>Oct. 2:</strong> Unemployed Architects

<strong>Oct. 9:</strong> Ken & Sara Hazelrigg

<strong>Oct. 16:</strong> TBA

<strong>Oct. 23:</strong> Vern & Vern

<strong>Oct. 30:</strong> Andy Branton

The market will open for the spring season on May 1 and will run from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through May 22.

The market runs Saturdays from spring through fall. It is located at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.